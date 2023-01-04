LR fentanyl dealer gets 30 years for selling fatal dose

A Little Rock man convicted by a jury of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a Fayetteville woman was ordered to serve 30 years in federal prison after an emotional sentencing hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson.

Jemel Foster, 32, was arrested Jan. 12, 2021, just hours after the death of 33-year-old Kayleigh Walser of a fentanyl overdose.

Investigators, using Walser's cellphone in the hours after she died, arranged a meet with Foster on the pretext of purchasing more fentanyl. When Foster arrived at the arranged meeting at the Walgreens on Bowman Road in Little Rock expecting to meet with Walser, he was met instead by state police investigators who blocked his car and placed him under arrest.

On Feb. 3 2021, a federal grand jury in Little Rock handed up a three-count indictment charging Foster with possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

A superseding indictment handed up the following July charged Foster with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, the first prosecution of its kind in Arkansas' eastern district. On July 20, a jury of seven women and five men found Foster guilty of all counts after deliberating for about an hour following just under two days of testimony.

Foster's attorney, John Wesley Hall Jr., argued during the sentencing hearing -- just as he had argued during the trial -- that it was never proven that the fentanyl that caused Walser's death was purchased from Foster, a point he said Tuesday he intends to raise with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"We disagree with the jury's verdict," Hall said. "That will be the basis of our appeal."

Hall pointed out that Foster had agreed to plead guilty to the original indictment, which did not contain the charge related to Walser's death, but he said the death enhancement was the impetus for his client to take his chances with a jury.

"We don't contest everything else, just the cause of death," Hall said.

Hall asked Wilson to consider a sentence of 20 years on the fentanyl distribution count and an additional five years on the firearm count, which by law would have to run consecutively for a total of 25 years.

"The gun had nothing to do with the death but by law it has to be consecutive," Hall said. "The best he could hope for, for release is 21 and a quarter. He's already got two years in."

Foster has been jailed since his arrest Jan. 12, 2021.

Speaking briefly on his own behalf, Foster said he was remorseful for his actions, but he denied supplying the fentanyl that caused Walser's death.

"The drugs that were found in her system, they did not come from me," Foster said, as weeping could be heard coming from Walser's family sitting in the gallery. "They were not my drugs, the ones that killed Kayleigh. I promise you that."

Walser's sister, Nicole Haynes, provided an emotional victim impact statement, saying that as she prepared her remarks she was often angry and sometimes sorrowful.

"Sometimes I just smiled to remember Kayleigh," Haynes said.

As she stood with Walser's daughter, Haynes recounted her sister's accomplishments such as raising money for breast cancer awareness and being named to the University of Arkansas Dean's List for her academic achievements.

"There's no way to prepare yourself for anything like this," she said tearfully. "Most people think nothing like this can happen to them, and I was one of those people until the actions of Jemel Foster caused my sister's death."

Haynes described her sister as "full of life, someone who loved to travel" who was always open to new experiences and "never met a stranger."

She said her sister had played a big role in the lives of her own children as well as her nieces and nephews and that the two sisters shared a special bond.

"My sister and I were pregnant together with our boys," she said, fighting back tears. "They were only 18 days apart. My son will forever be affected by the loss of his aunt, and as for my daughter, Kayleigh was a fun aunt. They did yoga and would exercise together and Kayleigh always made my daughter feel so special.

"Twenty-five years is not long enough," Haynes said. "He sat in your courtroom for three days of trial seeing pictures of my sister's dead body, the heartbreaking emotional testimony of my parents ... He sat there showing no remorse, no sadness, emotionless, as though he was watching a boring movie."

Turning to face Foster, Haynes addressed him directly, drawing protests from Foster's family sitting on the opposite side of the courtroom, resulting in one family member being ordered to leave after an outburst.

"I've hated you for just short of two years," she said. "I hated you before I even knew your name. Your actions took the most important person in my life, my only sibling, my little sister, Kayleigh, and my life is forever changed ... I will never forgive your actions as long as I live but after today I will not think about you because hating you forever will not change you but it will change me."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens argued for a longer sentence than the minimum 25 years, saying the danger of fentanyl requires sentencing that sends a message to others. Referencing a sentencing memorandum filed Monday in which Foster argued that Walser's own actions contributed to her death, the prosecutor angrily said that his attempt at victim blaming indicated a lack of remorse.

"I know that he will never accept that he did anything wrong and the message will never get through to him that he is killing people," Givens said. "We hear prosecutors say how fentanyl is dangerous, fentanyl could kill people. It is one of the most deadly drugs we see and it could lead to death. Now, we're not looking at it for what might happen or what could be. Now, we know that fentanyl killed Kayleigh Walser, and we know without a shadow of a doubt who gave her the drug."

Wilson sentenced Foster to 300 months in prison for the charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, 240 months for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and 120 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm, with all sentences to run concurrently for a total of 300 months. He added an additional five years to run consecutively on the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime for a total of 360 months in prison.

"I give this 360 month sentence because of the seriousness of the offense and the dire need to deter other offenders," Wilson said.