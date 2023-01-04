LR mayor tests positive for covid-19

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. tested positive for covid-19 on Tuesday, City Hall announced.

"Mayor Scott is isolating at home and is experiencing very minor symptoms," the city said in a news release.

The mayor and nine Little Rock city directors were together for swearing-in ceremonies Sunday. Scott, 39, began his second term as mayor Sunday.

As a precaution, a Little Rock Board of Directors meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed until next week.

The board will meet at 4 p.m. next Tuesday at the Center at University Park, 6401 W. 12th St.