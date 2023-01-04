LR police hold man on murder charge

A man was arrested in the death of a man whose body was found in downtown Little Rock on Tuesday morning, police said.

James Lambert, 29, was arrested on a capital murder charge in the killing, the Little Rock police said in a tweet about 12:30 p.m.

Hours earlier, police said officers responding to a report of a "subject down" at 7:49 a.m. found the male victim, whose name was not released, dead near 712 W. Third St.

The body was being taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and identification, police said.