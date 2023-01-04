Millions given to Hamlin charity

Damar Hamlin's goal was simple: He wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids.

It took about two years.

Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured and needed his heart restarted on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page.

The result: roughly $5.5 million donated in the first 24 hours after his injury. And the number is climbing.

A fundraiser that as of last month had raised $2,921 was up to $5,495,550 by 9 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday -- with about 183,000 people going online in that span to donate, on average, about $30. Some of the donations were smaller. Some were more than $5,000. A number of NFL players donated as well, including members of the New England Patriots, who are scheduled to play at Buffalo on Sunday for the regular-season finale.

On average, about 2.2 donations were made through his GoFundMe page every second in the first 24 hours after Hamlin got hurt. And many came with messages of hope for a 24-year-old player in his second season, sedated in a Cincinnati hospital, listed in critical condition and with some teammates unwilling to return to Buffalo just so they could remain close to him.

"There are moments in life that stop the world," wrote Michael Lynch, who donated. "We all pray for two things. Your speedy recovery and that your impact to the world is enhanced by your go fund me."

The messages poured in from different fan bases, many of the donors letting the world know that they support other teams. One came with a hashtag that read, "we are all Bills fans."

Hamlin started the GoFundMe in December 2020. He was just wrapping up his college career and getting ready for the NFL Draft process. And he wanted to have a toy drive at Kelly and Nina's Daycare Center -- a facility co-owned by his mother -- in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa., a place with about 6,000 residents along the south bank of the Ohio River.

Heather Rohr, of Montfort Heights, and Anna Britt, of Groesbeck, stand outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken after collapsing during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)



Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. The game has been indefinitely postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)



Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs near Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was injured on the play. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

