Musselman expected to host top-3 prospect

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his staff are expected to host a consensus top-3 and 5-star junior prospect for a visit in the near future.

Ian Jackson, 6-5, 180 pounds, of Bronx Cardinal Hayes, is ESPN’s No. 2 prospect nationally in the 2024 class and No. 1 shooting guard. He is expected to visit for the Alabama game on Jan. 11 after playing a game the night before.

The Circuit national analyst Alex Karamanos first reported the visit, and it was confirmed by WholeHogSports.

He holds offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, LSU, Kansas, UCLA, Oregon and numerous other programs. Jackson’s teammate and 4-star junior prospect Elijah Moore is also looking to visit the Razorbacks at some point.

Jackson has reportedly taken official visits to Kentucky, Oregon and LSU this fall, and is expected to visit North Carolina this weekend.

He is the second ESPN 5-star recruit expected to visit Arkansas in the coming months.

Amier Ali, who is ESPN’s No. 13 prospect in the nation, plans to officially visit Arkansas in the spring, according to his father Mohamed Ali.