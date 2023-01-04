• Hong Kong's outspoken Roman Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen was allowed to leave the southern Chinese city to pay his respects to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Vatican City, his secretary said Tuesday. Zen, a 90-year-old retired bishop, will attend the funeral Mass led by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square on Thursday and return to Hong Kong on Saturday, the secretary said. Zen was elevated to cardinal by Benedict in 2006, which he said signaled the pope's focus on China. In recent years, the democracy advocate has been at odds with Francis over the Vatican's agreement with Chinese authorities on the appointment of bishops. Zen contends the deal betrays Catholics in China and the clergy who have suffered persecution there. He appeared in court Tuesday to apply for a leave from the city, his secretary said. He and five others were fined in November after being found guilty of failing to register a now-defunct fund that aimed to help people arrested in widespread 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Zen was arrested in May on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces under a Beijing-imposed national security law. His arrest sent shock waves through the Catholic community, although the Vatican said only that it was monitoring the situation closely.

• Movie stars and other film industry workers convicted of sexual or sexist violence or facing possible prison time are being banned from France's top movie award ceremony "out of respect for the victims." The handing out of the Cesar awards -- the French equivalent of the Oscars and scheduled this year for Feb. 24 in Paris -- is a glittering annual highlight of the movie industry calendar in France, but the Cesars have faced scrutiny in the wake of the #MeToo social movement against sexual violence. Women's rights activists protested outside the 2020 ceremony when director Roman Polanski won an award. Actress Adele Haenel, who alleged sexual assault by a French director in the early 2000s when she was 15, got up and walked out of the room, followed by a few others, when Polanski was named best director for "An Officer and a Spy." Polanski didn't attend the ceremony, calling it a "public lynching." He is still wanted in the United States. The board that oversees the Cesars has been considering rules to cover potential nominees who are suspected of crimes. That work continues. In the meantime, the board has laid out regulations for this year's ceremony, announcing this week that it has "decided to not shine a light on people accused by judicial authorities of violent acts." Potential nominees won't be invited to this year's awards ceremony if they're under investigation for violence punishable with a prison sentence, notably sexual or sexist violence, the board said. The same will apply to people already convicted of such acts.