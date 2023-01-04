Leading SBA lender

Arvest Bank said Monday that it was the leading U.S. Small Business Administration lender in Arkansas in 2022 for the ninth consecutive year.

In Arkansas, Arvest issued $8.6 million in SBA 7(a) loans, the federal agency's most common lending platform. The Bentonville-based bank said it also ranked third and fourth in Oklahoma and Kansas, respectively.

"Small businesses are the backbones of the communities we serve," said Ron Witherspoon, president and chief executive officer of Arvest in Central Arkansas. "We're happy to be able to help meet the financial needs of these businesses because we know that their continued success is vital to (the) health of communities."

The SBA's 7(a) loans are used to help startup and existing small businesses with general business purposes.

Arvest has $26 billion in assets and serves more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

A group of video game testers is forming Microsoft's first labor union in the United States, which will also be the largest in the video game industry.

Communications Workers of America said Tuesday that about 300 quality-assurance workers at Microsoft video game subsidiary ZeniMax Studios have voted to join the union.

Microsoft already told the CWA it would accept the formation of the union at its Maryland-based video game subsidiary, fulfilling a promise it made to try to build public support for its $68.7 billion acquisition of another big game company, Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft bought ZeniMax for $7.5 billion in 2021, giving the Xbox-maker control of ZeniMax's well-known game-publishing division Bethesda Softworks and popular game franchises such as The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout.

The unionization campaign was sparked in part by Microsoft's ongoing bid to buy California-based game giant Activision Blizzard. Microsoft, which is based in Redmond, Wash., made a June pact with the CWA union to stay neutral if Activision Blizzard workers sought to form a union.

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 766.52, down 10.58.

"U.S. stocks finished slightly lower on Tuesday, the first trading day of the new year with Tesla and Apple hinting toward slowing demand that added to investors' concern regarding growth in the economy," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of Walmart rose 1.3% and Uniti Group shares rose 4%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.