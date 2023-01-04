Nine people arrested in Northwest Arkansas in connection with various charges

Arrests

Bentonville

• Courtney Klinefelter, 30, of 8851 Private Road 2175 in Cassville, Mo., was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Klinefelter was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Sidney Thurman, 49, of 1341 N. Futrall Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Thurman was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Austin Sutton, 29, of 1132 Cato Springs Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Sutton was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Lowell

• Jesus Echeverria, 30, 1711 S. K St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated robbery. Echeverria was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

• John Dryja, 31, of 10430 Elzey Road in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Dryja was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jair Marin, 19, of 349 B Bluestem St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Marin was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Daniel Simon, 38, of 1040 Josie Kate Lane in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Simon was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• James Comi, 25, of 507 Geneva St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Comi was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Hector Martinez-Araujo, 26, of 3118 Old Wire Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with burglary and aggravated assault. Martinez-Araujo was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.