Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Carolina, Harbaugh talk

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has talked to University of Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh about the team's head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person characterized the meeting as a conversation, not an interview. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the team does not typically release details of its coaching search. Carolina (6-10) was eliminated from playoff contention Sunday following a 30-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Steve Wilks has been serving as interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired in the middle of his third season as head coach. The Panthers are 5-6 under Wilks. Harbaugh, 59, coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, winning two NFC West titles and reaching the NFC Championship Game three times in four seasons. He was 44-19-1 during that span and helped the 49ers get to Super Bowl 47, where they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens. He left the 49ers after going 8-8 in 2014 to take the job at Michigan. He has spent the past eight seasons coaching the Wolverines, compiling a 74-25 record. Michigan was 13-0 this season before losing Saturday to TCU in the College Football Playoffs.

Vikings lose linemen

The Minnesota Vikings placed right tackle Brian O'Neill and center Austin Schlottman on injured reserve Tuesday, all but ending the season for two starters on the precipice of the playoffs. The Vikings signed eight-year veteran center Greg Mancz to give them another option at a vital position after O'Neill suffered a significant calf injury and Schlottman broke his lower leg in the first quarter of Minnesota's 41-17 loss at Green Bay on Sunday. Schlottman had already been filling in for regular center Garrett Bradbury, who has missed the past four games with a lower back injury.

Tide kicker to return

Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced Tuesday he will return for a fifth season after initially planning to enter the NFL Draft and accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl. "After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn't ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience," Reichard posted on Instagram. "I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates once more time in 2023." Reichard is Alabama's career points leader. He has a fifth season of eligibility because of the NCAA's covid-19 waiver.

BASKETBALL

Zion out again for Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season's first 37 games for the Pelicans, who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the NBA Western Conference behind Denver and Memphis. Williamson has a team-best scoring average of 26.0 points this season, plus averages 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 61% shooting. He's led the Pelicans in scoring in 17 of his 29 games. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season and was limited to 85 games in his first two seasons because of injuries.

Oubre has surgery on hand

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand. The team said in a statement Tuesday that "updates on the procedure and his rehabilitation status will be provided when appropriate." It isn't clear how long he'll be out; Oubre missed three of the team's past four games with the injury. The 27-year-old is averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game this season, while shooting 42.1% from the field and 30.8% from three-point range. He is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

BASEBALL

O'Hearn to Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles acquired first baseman Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals for cash Tuesday. O'Hearn, 29, hit .239 with a home run and 16 RBI last season. He's spent his first five big league seasons with the Royals. O'Hearn has played mostly first base in his career, but he's also spent time in the corner outfield spots. He led the majors last seasons with 11 hits as a pinch-hitter.

MOTOR SPORTS

Famed rally racer dies

Ken Block, the world's most famous rally car racer and an ambassador for the sport, died Monday in a snowmobile accident near his home in Park City, Utah, at age 55. A statement from the Wasatch County Sheriff;s Office said Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred. Block was an action sports giant and founder of the successful automotive lifestyle brand Hoonigan Industries. After selling DC Shoes, the Huntington Beach, Calif.-based skateboard brand he co-founded 30 years ago, Block quickly established himself as one of the most visible faces in motor sports. He was a five-time X Games medalist in RallyCross, was Rally America rookie of the year in 2005 and finished second overall three times. He also was the first American to drive in the World Rally Championship.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC's White addresses video

UFC president Dana White was seen on video released by TMZ slapping his wife, Anne, while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month. White told TMZ in an interview Tuesday he was "embarrassed" and concerned for how his three children were affected. "You've heard me say for years, 'There's never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,' and now here I am on TMZ talking about it," White told the website. The video shows the couple arguing before Anne White slaps her husband, who slaps back before others intervene. "Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years," Anne White said in a statement to TMZ. "To say this is out of character for him is an understatement. ... Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year's Eve and things got out of control on both sides."