Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 4, 1923

CONWAY -- Under the provisions of an ordinance passed by the City Council last night, the city of Conway entered into a contract with the Arkansas Power Corporation for the purchase of electric current for light, heat and power from the company's hydro-electric plants on Little Red river. No franchise for supplying local consumers was granted by the council, and the contract will have the effect only of the city purchasing its electric current, delivered in wholesale quantities over transmission lines to the city limits.

50 years ago

Jan. 4, 1973

• Governor Bumpers is drafting a proposal that would require a deposit on all bottles, cans and plastic containers for malt beverages and soft drinks. ... Robert L. Brown, an aide to Mr. Bumpers, said the amount of deposit that would be required had not been determined, but that the proposal was similar to legislation enacted recently in Oregon. The Oregon bill, which requires a five-cent deposit on beverage containers, is being challenged in the courts. The legislation would remove the no deposit-no return type of beverage container from Arkansas stores. During the 1971 legislative session, state Representative A. J. Troxell of Greenbrier introduced a bill to "prohibit the sale of beverages in nonreturnable containers," but the bill did not pass.

25 years ago

Jan. 4, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas 540, the interstate-quality connection to Interstate 40 that Northwest Arkansans have awaited more than a decade, is closer to opening. This month marks one year until the time Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department officials say they will be ready to open the four-lane, 42-mile replacement for U.S. 71, the curvy, often treacherous route most use to get from I-40 to the rest of Northwest Arkansas. ... Perhaps the biggest indication of progress is the completion of virtually all 71 bridges and bridge-length culverts necessary to span the mountainous terrain. Work continues on two bridges, including the 210-foot span -- one of the state's highest -- over Hess Creek south of the highway's interchange with Arkansas 74. ... The highway's most prominent feature -- $37.1 million twin tunnels 200 feet below a ridge in southern Washington County -- has been transformed within the last year into the concrete-lined tubes motorists will ultimately see and use.

10 years ago

Jan. 4, 2013

• Arkansas' plan to partner with the federal government on its insurance exchange received a green light Thursday from the federal government, making it just one of two states so far to adopt a hybrid model. ... The partnership model allows Arkansas more control over what types of insurance plans are offered on the exchange. It also provides increased latitude for making people aware of the exchange and enrolling eligible state residents. ... GOP opposition to this crucial part of the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, the health-care law championed by President Barack Obama, remains strong. At a December legislative meeting, the federal grant won approval on a voice vote over Republican opposition.