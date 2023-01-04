Pac-12 defender visiting Arkansas

A former Pac-12 defender is officially visiting Arkansas.

Arizona State defensive back D.J. Taylor, who announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 28, posted a video on Instagram saying he had arrived.

Taylor, 5-10, 195, played safety and nickel corner for the Sun Devils, and he also returned kicks. He had 16 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 pass breakup this season.

Taylor returned 10 kickoffs for 225 yards and had 11 punt returns for 36 yards.

He played at Tampa Catholic prior to initially choosing the Sun Devils over Louisville, Duke, Iowa State, Illinois, Kansas State, Nebraska and other programs. Taylor was a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports and a 3-star recruit by Rivals and ESPN.

Taylor has two years of eligibility remaining.