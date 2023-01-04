Philander Smith College receives approval for MBA program

An accrediting organization has approved Philander Smith College to become a graduate degree-granting institution.

Philander Smith College said it has received approval from the Higher Learning Commission's Institutional Actions Council for the college’s Master of Business Administration program.

"On the heels of the 145th anniversary of Philander Smith College, we are elated about this milestone announcement," said Roderick L. Smothers, Sr., president of Philander Smith College, in a statement.

"When our 10-Year-Long-Range Strategic Plan was implemented six years ago, one of our key goals was to establish an MBA program. Thus, I am tremendously proud that our team – led by Dr. Cedric Stone, Division of Business Administration Chair – helped make possible the historic pivot in our status from college to university.”

An initial group of 25 students is expected to be part of the 36-credit hour program when it begins in May 2023. With options for online and in-person classes, concentration areas will include project management and management.

Philander Smith College is a small, privately supported, historically Black, four-year liberal arts institution in Little Rock, established in 1877.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Philander Smith College alumni include Dr. Joycelyn Elders, a former U.S. surgeon general; the Rev. James H. Cone, a professor at Union Theological Seminary in New York; Lottie Shackelford, the first woman to serve as Little Rock’s mayor; former National Football League player Elijah Pitts and former Harlem Globetrotters basketball player Hubert “Geese” Ausbie.







