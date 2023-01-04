Police ID man found dead in NLR

The North Little Rock Police Department on Tuesday released the name of a man found dead near Gregory Street on Monday.

The man was identified as Brock Welch, 27, of Sherwood, police said in a news release. Welch was found about 3:30 p.m. Monday near the 1200 block of Gregory Street with "significant trauma on the body," the release said.

Police said they wouldn't immediately release details on the nature of the trauma due to the ongoing investigation.

Welch was previously reported as a missing person in Sherwood, the release said.

According to police, his vehicle was found unoccupied in North Little Rock on Monday morning, police said.