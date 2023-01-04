PREP BASKETBALL: Gooden’s strong play guides Fort Smith Northside girls to 6A-West win over Springdale Har-Ber

FORT SMITH -- Just outside the locker room after Tuesday night's game, Fort Smith Northside girls Coach Rickey Smith turned to sophomore guard Erianna Gooden and gave her a big hug in celebration. She earned it.

Shots weren't falling for Gooden in the first half, but that quickly changed after the break when the Lady Bears needed her most. Gooden finished with 26 points, 20 in the second half, to go with 8 rebounds and 5 assists to lead Northside in a 60-44 victory against Springdale Har-Ber in a 6A-West matchup.

"She is just now getting healthy, but she isn't quite there yet after being hurt in November," Smith said. "She is a warrior that is just a 10th grader. She doesn't care about the points. She wants that win. There is such a respect level between us. I coach her hard, and that only lights her fire and she gets better."

Northside (11-2, 1-0) held a 12-8 lead and a 29-15 edge heading into the break. The Lady Bears built that lead behind a strong defensive effort. Har-Ber (7-6, 1-1) made just five of 26 first-half shots.

The Lady Wildcats found their groove in the third quarter to cut the Lady Bears' edge to 38-31 entering the fourth quarter. Delaney Roller, Galatia Andrew and Karringtin Deffebaugh combined to make four three-pointers to stay in the game.

"I knew they'd make a run, but our kids stepped up," Smith said. "We matched it and hit some free throws down the stretch. I don't say this very often: I'm really proud of this one. This was well-earned."

Gooden was getting good shots throughout the first half but had just six points. She took her game down the stretch to another level. Northside needed the 15 point fourth-quarter performance from Gooden to help seal the game in the final quarter.

"I knew my team needed me," Gooden said. "I knew we needed to keep our confidence up and keep scoring. Shots started to fall and I did the things my team needed me to do."

When Gooden wasn't scoring the basketball, she was finding teammates with her team-high in assists. Karys Washington (18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals) and Cherish Blackmon (14 points with eight rebounds) were both key.

"When they are open, I want to get them the ball," Gooden said. "We have so much talent on this team. Karys provides the leadership that we need and plays so well. I wouldn't be able to do much without her. Cherish had probably her best game of the year, and she is only going to get better."

A 7-0 run to take a 47-31 edge early in the fourth quarter helped Northside create some separation. Washington capped that scoring stretch with a three-point play. Gooden scored seven consecutive points late in the fourth quarter to give the Lady Bears a 58-40 advantage.

Har-Ber was guided by Pacious McDaniel finishing with a team-high 17 points to go with her 5 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist. This was Northside's first win in the 6A-West since 2016, when it was last in the conference. It wasn't an easy test for the Lady Bears, who faced the defending conference champions to open up league play.

"I'm glad to be back in this conference for our fans and the students," Smith said. "There are more natural rivalries. We got better, I feel, when we were in the Central, so I'll never pick a conference. I do know we beat the team that won the conference going 14-0 last year. This is a good start. This was a huge, huge game."