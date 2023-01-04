Reporting for Mills work sought

Attorneys for Black students in the Pulaski County Special School District have asked a federal judge to require district leaders to increase their reporting to him on plans for additions to the Mills University Studies High School campus.

The district is planning the construction of as many as 10 new classrooms, a 2,200-seat arena, a softball field and space for the school's Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program at a cost of at least $19 million.

The construction is planned in an effort to comply with a 2021 federal court order to "square up" inequities between the Mills campus, which is in a more heavily Black residential section of the district, and Robinson Middle School, which is in a more affluent, predominantly white residential area.

The two schools were built at the same time and opened to students in August 2019 at a time when the district was obligated in a federal desegregation lawsuit to equalize the condition of its school buildings.

U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. is the presiding judge in what is now a 40-year-old school desegregation lawsuit in which the Pulaski Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts are the remaining defendants.

The McClendon intervenors, who represent Black students in the two districts, in a filing to the court late last Friday, proposed that the Pulaski County Special district report to Marshall sooner than the now required July 2023 date on the building plans.

"Doing so will help to ensure, upon availability of the additional facilities, that the concepts articulated by the Court are infused in the School's operation," the intervenors' attorney team headed by Austin Porter Jr. wrote to Marshall.

"Intervenors respectfully request that the Court require reporting as follows: (a) prompt submission, when available, of the next version of the Plan for providing the four elements (classrooms addition: arena; ROTC component; softball field); ... and (b) a submission discussing approaches for remedying the current space limitation problems at Mills High School," the attorney team also wrote.

Attorneys for the intervenors noted that the construction of space equivalent to 10 traditional classrooms has been described over time as space for the school's Driven program but not exclusively for that program.

Students in the Driven program use a mix of face-to-face and online instruction to work at their own pace and with some independence to master rigorous academic material.

"Planning for use of the addition should address capacity concerns and student and teacher needs generally, not only the Driven program," the attorneys said in the latest document to the judge.

The attorneys said Mills' current enrollment is 603, of which 61 students, or 10.1 %, are in the Driven program.

"Respectfully, these numbers do not seem to suggest a growing program," the attorneys said and added that there are other space needs on the campus. The intervenors have said that as many as nine teachers at Mills are having to share classrooms and that there are other classes being taught in rooms meant for other purposes. The attorneys listed the following examples:

• Temporarily partitioned space in school's library/media center is being used four periods a day for English as a Second Language instruction.

• A life skills program for students with severe handicaps is housed in a room that cannot adequately accommodate students who use wheel chairs or are bedridden.

• Special education resource teachers use the stage in the auditorium for math and science instruction.

• An alternative learning class is held in the school's choir room.

• Two additional laboratory classrooms are needed for physical science, the attorneys also said.

"In view of current Driven enrollment, intervenors respectfully request that the court require the district to include in its efforts identification of uses of the new classroom addition, which will benefit students not in the Driven program," the attorneys wrote.