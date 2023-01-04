Restored caboose, public park reopen in White Hall

The "Please, pardon our mess" sign has come down and the Museum Park is open for play. The park is located on White Hall Museum property at 9009 Dollarway Road, and it contains benches, picnic tables, a pavilion and an old Union Pacific caboose.

The renovations at the small, pocket-like park and playground include new equipment such as six full-sized swings, two toddler swings and two low-to-the-ground climbing loops.

The half-acre green play space also includes a newly constructed, semi-covered climbing platform with double slides. A second one is under construction and will be installed soon.

These will replace the old ones that were starting to decay, said Jeff May, assistant to the mayor, who oversaw the restoration project.

The work also includes the removal of the old mulch, which was replaced with a new, playground safe rubberized mulch.

"Easier on the bones," May said recently.

Much work was done by city employees, but Mario De Los Reyes, owner/operator of Advanced Roofing and Remodeling at White Hall, handled any construction, such as building the climbing platforms, replacing rotting landscape timbers and painting. The park was built in about the 1970s and needed a redo, May said.

A GREAT DAY TO PLAY

The park is entirely enclosed by a chain-link fence. There was no architect used on this restoration project, and at this point, May said the total costs aren't in yet, but it will be covered by the city's American Rescue Plan money.

The city received about $500,000 that is earmarked to help offset funding losses during the covid-19 pandemic.

"The money can be used for outdoor projects and in fact, that's greatly encouraged," said White Hall Mayor Noel Foster.

This is part of an overall effort to enhance the city's outdoor recreational activities for residents; Foster said there is also a second park's project, the O.C. Cannon Fishing Park, currently in the works.

THE CABOOSE

The park's largest feature is an original SSW 18 Cotton Belt caboose.

"We completely remodeled and painted it," the mayor said.

SSW stands for St. Louis Southwestern Railway, part of the Union Pacific Railroad. The city's Maintenance and Public Works departments did as much of the restoration work as possible but again turned to Reyes for work such as sandblasting and painting.

May also oversaw the renovation but is waiting on the replica UPR logos to officially open it to the public.

Bill Beadle, owner/designer of Autographics By Beadle at White Hall, is creating the logos based on the original Union Pacific art.

"It's detailed work," and will be placed on the caboose inside and outside, May said.

The Railroad Picture Archive's webpage, http://www.rrpicturearchives.net/rsPicture.aspx?id=1188210, provides limited information about the SSW 18 (reporting mark) Cotton Belt caboose that is located in White Hall.

According to Wikipedia's Academic Dictionaries and Encyclopedias' St. Louis Southwestern Railway page, it's a M930 type caboose, and its original owner was St. Louis Southwestern Railway.

Its route ran from St. Louis, Mo., to points in Arkansas, Louisiana, Illinois and Texas, from about 1891 until 1992.

It was nicknamed The Cotton Belt Route because it ran through areas heavily planted with cotton crops, but it was commonly referred to as simply the Cotton Belt.