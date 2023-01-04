WRESTLING

UALR finishes 10th at Southern Scuffle

Competing at the Southern Scuffle, hosted by Tennessee-Chattanooga, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock finished 10th of 21 teams, earning 54.5 points. No. 14 Oklahoma State topped the field with 181 points, followed by 16th-ranked North Dakota State and 10th-ranked Missouri with 144.5 and 125 points, respectively.

Triston Wills, who competed at 174 pounds for the Trojans, finished third in his bracket, losing just one match and defeating two ranked opponents in the process. Freshman Stephen Little took fifth place at 197 pounds and Josiah Hill finished seventh at 285 pounds.

The Trojans were 21st of 28 teams at the event last year.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASKETBALL

Hendrix women lose conference opener

Blysse Harmon scored 14 points Tuesday and was the only player for Hendrix College (3-11, 0-1 Southern Athletic Association) to score at least 10 points in a 61-41 loss to Rhodes (Tenn.) at Mallory Gymnasium in Memphis.

The Warriors did not shoot well from the floor, shooting 18.6% (13 of 70) for the game, which included 1-of-16 (6.25%) in the second quarter. Rhodes shot 37.1% from the floor but was especially hot in the fourth quarter, when the Lynx shot 58.33% (7 of 12). Rhodes outrebounded Hendrix 55-44, held a 28-16 scoring advantage in the lane and scored 15 points off 16 Hendrix turnovers.

Alexys Mathangani led Rhodes (5-6, 1-0) with 18 points and Libby Long chipped in with 11.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services