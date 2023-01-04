Subway gunman is guilty

NEW YORK -- A man who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway train last year, wounding 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal terrorism charges.

Frank James, who had posted online that he was the "Prophet of Doom," appeared in a Brooklyn federal court and admitted to shooting in a Manhattan-bound train as it moved between stations April 12, 2022. He didn't have a plea agreement and prosecutors are seeking to put him in prison for decades.

James, 63, wearing a beige jail jumpsuit and black-rimmed glasses, said he only intended to cause serious bodily injury, not death. He pleaded guilty to all 11 counts in his indictment, including 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack against a mass transit system -- one for each wounded passenger. He previously had vowed to fight the charges.

Several victims of the shooting were in court for James' guilty plea, but none wanted to talk to reporters afterward.

At the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Winik said James "intended to inflict maximum damage at the height of rush hour."

According to prosecutors, James set off a pair of smoke grenades and fired a barrage of random shots inside the train, bloodying passengers as it moved between stations in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood.

Dressed as a maintenance worker, James then fled in the haze and confusion, setting off a 30-hour citywide manhunt that ended when he called the police on himself.

James' lawyers informed the judge Dec. 21 that he wanted to plead guilty, an about-face from his earlier vow to fight the charges at trial. James has been jailed since the shooting in a federal lockup just blocks from where the attack took place.

"People don't have enough information yet to judge me," James said in an August interview with The Associated Press. "I've never hurt anybody."

Prosecutors say James planned the shooting for years and terrified all of New York City with an attack that upended the ritual of the morning commute and endangered dozens of lives.

In court papers, prosecutors suggested James had the means to carry out more attacks, noting that he had ammunition and other gun-related items in a Philadelphia storage unit. The New York City native had been living in Milwaukee and Philadelphia before the shooting.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Mustian and Larry Neumeister of The Associated Press.