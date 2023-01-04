Super Quiz: Ukraine

1. Which country is to the east and northeast?

2. What are the two colors on the national flag?

3. What is the capital city?

4. Ukraine has a coastline along the Sea of Azov and the ---------- Sea.

5. What is the only country with a larger land area in Europe?

6. What are Dnieper and Southern Bug?

7. A nuclear accident took place at this site in 1986.

8. In 1992, Ukraine signed the Lisbon Protocol and gave up all of its -------------- weapons.

9. Name the largest Ukrainian seaport.

ANSWERS:

1. Russia

2. Blue and yellow

3. Kyiv

4. Black

5. Russia

6. Rivers

7. Chernobyl

8. Nuclear

9. Port of Odesa