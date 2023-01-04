Super Quiz: Ukraine

1. Which country is to the east and northeast?
2. What are the two colors on the national flag?
3. What is the capital city?
4. Ukraine has a coastline along the Sea of Azov and the ---------- Sea.
5. What is the only country with a larger land area in Europe?
6. What are Dnieper and Southern Bug?
7. A nuclear accident took place at this site in 1986.
8. In 1992, Ukraine signed the Lisbon Protocol and gave up all of its -------------- weapons.
9. Name the largest Ukrainian seaport.
ANSWERS:
1. Russia
2. Blue and yellow
3. Kyiv
4. Black
5. Russia
6. Rivers
7. Chernobyl
8. Nuclear
9. Port of Odesa