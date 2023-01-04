UAPB takes 66-59 loss at Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team got an 18-point showing from the bench, but fell 66-59 to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on the road Monday.

The Golden Lions (4-10, 0-1 SWAC) had three players score in double figures, led by Brahm Harris with 12 points. Kylen Milton tacked on 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists and Ismael Plet helped out with 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

The Golden Lions offense made 8 of 36 3-point attempts. UAPB forced 20 Alabama A&M turnovers while committing 19, and the Golden Lions turned those takeaways into 17 points. Trejon Ware led the way individually with two steals.

After falling behind 21-18, UAPB went on an 11-0 run culminating in a bucket from Plet to take a 29-21 lead. The Golden Lions then lost some of that lead, but still entered halftime with a 29-28 advantage. UAPB relied on its 3-point shooting in the period, knocking down 5 shots to account for 15 of its 29 points.

UAPB capitalized on 10 Alabama A&M turnovers in the second half, collecting 10 points off those.

Alabama A&M improved to 5-9 and 1-0.

WOMEN

Alabama A&M 67, UAPB 58

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The UAPB bench scored 24 points but fell 67-58 to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on the road Monday.

The Lady Lions (2-9, 0-1 SWAC) had three players score in double figures, led by Maori Davenport, who had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. Coriah Beck added 13 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals and Maya Peat helped out with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals from the bench.

Led by Beck's 5 offensive rebounds, UAPB crashed the offensive glass, pulling down 22 boards that resulted in 29 second-chance points.

The UAPB defense was effective at taking away the basketball in Monday's game, forcing 22 Alabama A&M turnovers. Those takeaways turned into 22 points on the offensive end of the floor. Peat's two steals led the way individually for the Lady Lions.

UAPB went on a 7-0 run to take a 7-2 lead. The Lady Lions then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 16-14 advantage. UAPB did most of its first quarter damage in the paint, scoring 12 of its 16 points close to the basket.

The Lady Lions could not maintain their lead in the second quarter and entered halftime trailing 36-27.

Alabama A&M (3-8, 1-0) continued to increase its lead after halftime, building a 48-33 advantage before UAPB went on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Beck. The Lady Lions were unable to cut further into the deficit, but did not cede ground to Alabama A&M either and entered the fourth quarter trailing 50-42. UAPB scored 10 of its 15 points in the paint.

Alabama A&M kept widening its lead in the fourth, constructing a 56-44 advantage before UAPB went on a 6-0 run. Alabama A&M responded and outscored the Lady Lions the rest of the way. UAPB took advantage of its opportunities in the post, scoring 12 of its 16 points in the paint.

NEXT UP ...

The UAPB teams continue SWAC play tonight at Alabama State University in Montgomery. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.