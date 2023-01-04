Ukraine downs Russian drones

Ukraine shot down all of the exploding drones that Russia had fired in the new year, a Ukrainian air force spokesperson said Tuesday, in a measure of the country's growing ability to resist Moscow's effort to incapacitate its energy infrastructure.

During the first two days of the new year, which were marked by relentless nighttime drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, the country's forces shot down more than 80 Iranian-made drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Since September, Ukraine's armed forces have shot down almost 500 drones, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat claimed Tuesday in a television interview.

Russia launched Monday its latest swarm of the Iranian-made weapons, nicknamed "flying mopeds" for their relatively slow speed, at targets inside Ukraine.

None reached their destination because of anti-aircraft guns, surface-to-air missiles and warplanes, a rare shutout. Twenty drones were downed over Kyiv alone.

In a video address late Tuesday, Zelenskyy said his country needs to strengthen its defenses in the face of what he described as Russian plans for a new offensive.

"There is no doubt, that today's bosses of Russia will gather all they can to try to reverse the battlefield situation or at least delay their defeat," he said.

"We must derail that Russian scenario and are getting ready for it."

Emergency crews sifted Tuesday through the rubble of a building where Ukrainian rocket strikes killed at least 63 Russian soldiers who had been barracked there, in the latest blow to the Kremlin's war strategy. Other, unconfirmed reports put the death toll much higher.

With the fighting raging much longer than the Kremlin had anticipated, and becoming bogged down in a war of attrition amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive backed by Western-supplied weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin is mulling ways of regaining momentum.

In the attack, Ukrainian forces fired rockets from a U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS, according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

One reason for the success against the drone campaign might be the United States' decision in early November to provide Ukraine with an advanced surface-to-air missile system, known as NASAMS. It includes radar, sensors, launchers and a mobile command center.

According to the Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security, a Ukrainian government agency, the U.S. missile system played a role in Monday's assault.

"Despite having learned to operate them only a few weeks ago, our military used them almost like artillery, reloading them as fast as possible," the center said on Twitter. "The highly successful use of these weapons show that our soldiers learn fast."

Mick Mulroy, a former senior Pentagon official and retired CIA officer, said training had helped Ukrainian forces get better and better at managing sophisticated weaponry.





'CAN'T WIN A WAR BY AIRSTRIKES'

The Strategic Communications Directorate of Ukraine's armed forces claimed Sunday that around 400 mobilized Russian soldiers were killed in a vocational school building in Makiivka and about 300 more were wounded. That claim couldn't be independently verified.





According to a Russian Defense Ministry statement, the strike occurred "in the area of Makiivka" and didn't mention the vocational school.

Vigils for soldiers killed in the strike took place in two Russian cities Tuesday, the state RIA Novosti agency reported.

In Samara, in southwestern Russia, locals gathered for an Orthodox service in memory of the dead. The service was followed by a minute's silence, and flowers were laid at a Soviet-era war memorial, RIA reported.

Unconfirmed reports in Russian-language media said the victims were mobilized reservists from the region.

Russia, Mulroy said, seemed to be giving up on the idea of winning the war with a traditional land fight, at least in the near future.

"It appears their fallback is just to blow the country to smithereens," he said. "You can't win a war by airstrikes."

In comments a day earlier, Zelenskyy had claimed the Kremlin plans to step up the use of Iranian-made exploding drones.

"We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack by Shaheds [exploding drones]," he said Monday night.

Zelenskyy said the goal is to break Ukraine's resistance by "exhausting our people, [our] air defense, our energy."

In October, about a month after Russia began deploying the Shahed drones, an adviser to Ukraine's defense minister said that they were shooting down more than 70% of the drones.

For the Russian military, the exploding drones are a cheap weapon which also spreads fear among the enemy. The United States and its allies have sparred with Iran over Tehran's role in allegedly supplying Moscow with the drones.

The Institute for the Study of War said Putin is striving to strengthen support for his strategy among key voices in Russia.

"Russia's air and missile campaign against Ukraine is likely not generating the Kremlin's desired information effects among Russia's nationalists," the think tank said late Monday.

As winter bites, the fighting on the ground in Ukraine has become a war of attrition, and the focus has shifted to the struggle in the air over Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and other major cities.

In the latest fighting, a Russian missile strike overnight on the city of Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region wounded two people, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported Tuesday.

The Russian military acknowledged Tuesday strikes on Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk, also in Donetsk. The Defense Ministry claimed it destroyed four HIMARS launchers in the area. This claim could not be independently verified.

A reporter with French broadcaster TF1 was live on television screens when a blast from one of the strikes erupted behind him in Druzhkivka. A German reporter with Bild newspaper suffered a minor injury from shrapnel in the same bombardment.

Officials said the attack ruined an ice hockey arena described as the largest hockey and figure skating school in Ukraine.

In recently retaken areas of the southern Kherson region, Russian shelling on Monday killed two people and wounded nine, Kherson's Ukrainian governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said Tuesday. He also said two people were killed in the Kherson region Tuesday after driving over a mine.

CIVILIAN STRIKES

In other developments Tuesday, Ukraine's main security service said it was bringing criminal charges against two high-ranking Russian commanders accused of overseeing strikes against civilians.

The Security Service of Ukraine said on its website that it had collected a "high-quality body of evidence" against Sergei Kobylash, commander of Russia's long-range aviation force, and Igor Osipov, the former head of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The two are charged under Ukrainian law with violating the country's territorial integrity and with "planning, preparing, initiating and conducting a war of aggression," which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Although it is unlikely that Kyiv will be able to bring Kobylash and Osipov to trial in the near future, the announcement marks the first time Ukrainian authorities brought charges linked directly to attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine's chief military officer, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said he had his first phone call this year with U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Zaluzhnyi wrote on Facebook that he told Milley about heavy battles around Svatove-Kreminna and in the direction of Lysychansk.

"The most difficult situation remains in the Soledar-Bakhmut-Mayorsk area," he said, adding that the Russians are trying to advance by "effectively marching on corpses of their own." He said Ukrainian forces securely keep their defenses in the Zaporizhzhia region and make efforts to protect Kherson from Russian shelling, while the situation along the border with Belarus is fully controlled.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew E. Kramer, James C. McKinley Jr. and Traci Carl of The New York Times and by Felipe Dana and Jon Gambrell of The Associated Press.