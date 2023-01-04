Virgin Islands AG fired after Epstein suit filed

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands has fired the attorney general of the U.S. territory who pursued various cases against financier Jeffrey Epstein, including a lengthy legal fight that resulted in a $105 million settlement.

The removal of Denise George comes just days after she filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase in New York and accused the company of helping Epstein finance the illegal exploitation of women and children in the U.S. Virgin Islands and beyond.

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. did not provide a reason for relieving George of her duties in a statement Sunday, stating only that she would be replaced by Assistant Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs.

Governor spokesman Richard Motta did not return a message for comment, nor did Jennifer Springette, executive assistant to the attorney general.

In the lawsuit filed Dec. 27 against JPMorgan Chase, the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands claims the company "knowingly facilitated, sustained, and concealed the human trafficking network operated by Jeffrey Epstein from his home and base in the Virgin Islands, and financially benefited from this participation, directly or indirectly, by failing to comply with federal banking regulations."

It also alleges that the company concealed wire and cash transactions.

"Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JP Morgan," the lawsuit reads. "JP Morgan turned a blind eye to evidence of human trafficking over more than a decade because of Epstein's own financial footprint, and because of the deals and clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank."

A JPMorgan Chase spokeswoman declined comment in a message Tuesday to The Associated Press.

JPMorgan Chase asked Friday that a federal judge throw out lawsuits filed by two unidentified women alleging that big banks should have seen evidence of Epstein's sex trafficking. The bank also said it didn't commit any negligent acts.