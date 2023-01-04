Wildcats’ outburst drops Horns

AUSTIN, Texas -- Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats scored 58 points in the first half behind 64% shooting and eight three-pointers. Kansas State then held off a Texas rally as the Longhorns made 11 consecutive shots in the second half and shaved a 20-point deficit under 10 with just under five minutes left.

Nowell and Kansas State showed enough poise to get the big shots they needed late to close out the win. Nowell's two free throws with 3:23 remaining made it 100-88 before he swished a step-back three-pointer on the next possession.

Keyontae Johnson added 28 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12).

Tyrese Hunter scored 29 points and Marcus Carr had 27 for the Longhorns, who were handed their first loss in their new arena, the Moody Center.

It was also the first loss for the Longhorns (12-2, 1-1) since Coach Chris Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay following his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony family violence charge.

NO. 3 KANSAS 75, TEXAS TECH 72

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Dajuan Harris hit a career-best five three-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points, while KJ Adams scored 16 points and Jalen Wilson added 14 as No. 3 Kansas (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) rallied from an early eight-point deficit to defeat Texas Tech (10-4, 0-2) and snap the Red Raiders' home-court win streak at 29 games.

Kevin Obanor scored 26 points for Texas Tech, which had not lost at home since February 2021.

NO. 7 ALABAMA 84, OLE MISS 62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Brandon Miller scored 17 points and Marc Sears had 16 to lead No. 7 Alabama to a victory over Mississippi.

The Crimson Tide (12-2, 2-0 SEC) raced to a 21-point halftime lead, shot 9 of 20 on three-pointers and placed five scorers in double figures. The Rebels (8-5, 0-2) finished just 2 of 24 on three-pointers (8.3%) in their third straight loss.

Jaden Bradley added 14 points for Alabama.

NO. 8 TENNESSEE 87, MISSISSIPPI STATE 53

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and 10 assists, and No. 8 Tennessee beat Mississippi State.

Julian Phillips scored 11 points and Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic had 10 each for the Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 SEC).

Tyler Stevenson scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2), who dropped their third straight.

PITTSBURGH 68, NO. 11 VIRGINIA 65

PITTSBURGH -- Blake Hinson scored 16 points, Jamarius Burton added 15 and Pittsburgh rallied past No. 11 Virginia.

The Panthers (11-4, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 14-0 second-half run to get back in it.

NO. 14 WISCONSIN 63, MINNESOTA 60

MADISON, Wis. -- Steven Crowl scored 17 points, Chucky Hepburn had 16 and No. 14 Wisconsin held off Minnesota for its sixth straight win.

Connor Essegian scored 11 points off the bench for the Badgers (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten), who have won 14 of 16 games against Minnesota (6-7, 0-3).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 5 UCONN 80, BUTLER 47

INDIANAPOLIS -- Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 Connecticut (12-2, 5-0 Big East) opened with a 20-5 run in a blowout of Butler (6-9, 1-5).

Aubrey Griffin added 15 points, Nika Muhl 13, Dorka Juhasz 12 and Lou Lopez Senechal 11 for the Huskies.

NO. 14 MICHIGAN 82, PENN STATE 72

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Laila Phelia scored 24 points, Leigha Brown had 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Michigan (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) defeated Penn State(10-5, 1-3).

NO. 23 BAYLOR 81, NO. 17 OKLAHOMA 70

NORMAN, Okla. -- Sarah Andrews scored a career-high 30 points and Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) jumped out early and beat Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1).

Andrews made five three-pointers and was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line.