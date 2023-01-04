Wildcats top Mills in 61-55 victory

Khamani Cooper took care of business Tuesday night on his home court scoring 28 points, helping the Watson Chapel Wildcats beat the Mills University Studies Comets, 61-55.

Mills (4-7, 0-1 Conference 4A-8) was coming off the King Cotton Holiday Classic with only one win in three games.

The Wildcats (11-6, 1-0), too, played in a holiday tournament -- the Sheridan Invitational Tournament -- and earned third place. Cooper was that tournament's most valuable player.

As the buzzer sounded at the end of the third quarter, the Comets' Keaton Cross hit a 3-pointer to give Mills a 39-34 lead.

Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Cooper eventually tied the game. Later on, the Wildcats' Keshun Brown nailed a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats up 51-49.

Cooper knocked down a 3 with 1:32 left in the game to give the Wildcats a 55-49 lead.

Free throws and layups added to Cooper's total, but Mills wasn't done yet. With 18 seconds left, the Comets' Zaylin Rowland made his own 3 to narrow the gap to 60-55.

A foul put Brown at the free throw line, and he made 1 of 2. A last-minute foul landed Cooper back at the free throw line for two more to end the game, 63-55.

The Lady Wildcats beat Mills Tuesday night 47-39 in come-from-behind fashion after going into the locker room at the half down by six points.