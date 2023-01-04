Willing Workers hold Christmas party

Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club met Dec. 20 at the home of Marnette Reed for their annual Christmas Party/Meeting.

Tables were set and ready for the party. President Sarah Payton called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone, according to a news release.

Kathy Wilson read the Thought of the Month: Christmas is like candy; it slowly melts in your mouth, sweetening every tastebud making you wish it would last forever.

Dee Kindrick read the Handy Hint: Slit an empty paper towel roll to slip around Christmas wrapping paper. Jim Wilson read the Inspiration from Isaiah 7:14.

Members answered the roll call by telling what their favorite Christmas song was. Jim Wilson asked the blessing and members and guests had a Christmas meal of pork loin, hash brown potato casserole, broccoli casserole, pineapple casserole, pear salad, Knot Rolls and a variety of desserts.

Guests present were: Sarah Kindrick, mother of Dee Kindrick; Debbie James, president elect for the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers; Dale Payton, husband of Sarah; Johnny Reed, husband of Marnette; and Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences agent.

Payton presided over a short business meeting. She reported that she and Penny Scholes delivered 76 caps to Arkansas Children's Hospital at Festival of Stars and 34 blankets to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Dec. 9.

Members who participated in Walk Across Arkansas were recognized by Kizer and presented certificates for placing second in the Delta District Division. Members of the team were Sarah Payton, Dale Payton, Sands Payton, Jo Ann Carr, Kathy Wilson and Kindrick.

Members and guests played the left, center, right game, led by Debbie James. Kay Cromwell was the winner. Dessert gifts were exchanged by playing dirty Santa.

Sarah Payton read a Christmas story to conclude the party.

Dried beans and corn bread mix were collected for the White Hall Food Pantry along with $40 in cash donations.

The Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers meet at the White Hall Library the fourth Tuesday night of each month and welcome visitors. For more information about Extension Homemakers clubs, people may contact any member or call Mary Ann Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033.