Woodson about integrity during recruiting process

Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson recruits with integrity, according to one Florida high school coach.

Woodson had served as the defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator at Florida State since 2020 before being officially hired to Arkansas' staff on Wednesday.

He has signed several high-profile prospects in his career, including current Seminoles safety Azareye'h Thomas.

Thomas was an ESPN 4-star prospect and the No. 7 safety in the nation in the 2022 class. Woodson recruited him out of Niceville, Fla., and beat out Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, Auburn and many other schools for his signature.

“Coach Woodson was different than most college coaches that visited,” Niceville offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator Adron Robinson said. “It never felt like he was in a rush. He was sincere and always honest.

“One thing as a high school coach that I always appreciated was his honesty.”

Woodson started his coaching career at Millsaps (Miss.) College in 2005 and made stops at Charleston Southern, Fresno State and Memphis prior to becoming the defensive backs coach at Auburn from 2018-19.

“Even when we did not have players FSU wanted, he still reached out to us,” Robinson said. “If I sent him a few players to look at, if he was not interested, he would tell me. And if (it was) a DB, he would still rate them and give me pointers on his opinion – what they did well and things the players need to work on.

“He treats people, players, families with real dignity and respect. Great coach, but even better human being. FSU will definitely miss him.”