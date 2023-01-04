Tamales: A celebration of Mexican culture and community

As Pati Jinich quickly yet gingerly spreads whipped masa into corn husks, it becomes apparent: The cookbook author and TV host has been doing this for years. She gracefully folds the stuffed wrappings, tying some with little corn-husk bows to denote a mushroom filling. Onlookers at a photo shoot where she demonstrates her method pepper her with questions: how much masa to use, how soft the corn husks should feel, what to do with leftover filling. Answering as she works, she never falters with a response or a tamal. Eventually, she offers a bit of reassurance: "You know, making tamales is like making rice for the first time or making crepes for the first time. You're never going to get it right on the first try. You can't be hard on yourself."

Tamales at their most essential are dough and filling cooked inside a wrapper. "It's like a wrapped gift," Jinich says. "In order for a tamal to be a tamal, it has to have a wrapping." The most common tamales that Americans may be familiar with are made with dried corn husks and corn masa, filled with pork, chicken or vegetables. But there are endless permutations of the iconic Mexican dish.

In northern Mexico, cooks use wheat instead of corn masa, while in seaside regions such as the Yucatan, people opt for banana leaves and seafood. Sweet tamales can be enjoyed as dessert, though many people eat them in tandem with the savory ones. Jinich says these variations are born out of Mexico's diverse landscape, rich history and strong regional identities. "A tamal really encapsulates the personality of a people and a place," she says.

As Mexican food has boomed in popularity over the past few decades in the United States and beyond, pride and interest in the cuisine have blossomed within the country, too. Before switching to a career in food, Jinich was familiar only with the tamales she ate growing up in Mexico City. "I feel like many of the Mexican regions really didn't know that much about the others. We were kind of a disconnected country," she says. Her PBS shows, "Pati's Mexican Table" and "La Frontera," have prompted her to explore every corner of Mexico, allowing her to soak up the diversity of the food, landscape and people and reflect it back to her viewers. For her, eating tamales is an act of discovery.

If a single tamal captures a people and a place, then tamales as a whole represent Mexico's complex history and layered cultural influences. The exact origins of the food are unknown, but they existed long before Columbus' arrival. In a 2015 article for Cambridge University Press, food history professor Jeffrey Pilcher wrote that when Spain's grip on the land tightened, tamales and other Indigenous foods were looked down upon and became a way to separate the colonizers and the colonized. As centuries passed, the distinction slowly faded, and the tamal-making process began to include lard, pork, chicken and other Spanish influences. They are now celebrated as a distinctly Mexican food, becoming accepted as a part of a national cuisine.

Corn husks soak. (For The Washington Post/Scott Suchman) They're now an important part of many holidays that also reflect these melding cultural influences. The dish is a celebratory one, used to mark such special occasions as quinceaneras, the new year, and Dia de la Candelaria (Candlemas, Feb. 2), to name a few. But they are most closely associated with Christmas.

"These dishes are ceremonial, communal," Jinich says. "When people used to make them in the towns, a lot of people would get together and make masa. ... They would go to the mill, mill it all and then you have the masa to use a little bit at a time."

Their presence at celebrations doesn't make tamales a fancy food, though. "Farmers, workmen, bricklayers ... people have tamales every day in the corners of the street. That's our breakfast. So the most common food is also the most celebratory food," Jinich says. "And you wonder, but it's the same tamal? It's the same tamal. I think that's the beauty of Mexican food. What we eat every day is also our food for celebrations."

And while eating and enjoying them occurs every day in Mexico, making them at home does not. Making tamales is labor- and time-intensive. As Jinich explains, you don't make a few — if you're putting in all the effort in the first place, you might as well make dozens.

This is where helping hands come into play. A tamalada, or tamaliza, centers on one activity: making and eating tamales.

Jinich, for one, welcomes the return of the tamal-centric festivities. On the day of the photo shoot at her home in Chevy Chase, Md., the kitchen is bustling: Shakira plays in the background, people weave dutifully around the counter, and Jinich's yellow labrador, Mila, lies on the floor amid the buzz. Someone new walks into the scene, and she beams as she looks up: "We're having a tamalada party!"

Pati Jinich adds a mushroom filling to masa. (For The Washington Post/Scott Suchman) TAMALE TIPS

◼️ Masa harina can be found at Hispanic markets, well-stocked supermarkets and online. Mexican crema can be found at Hispanic markets and well-stocked supermarkets.

Corn husks can be found at Hispanic markets and online. For tamales, the longer and wider the corn husk, the better. Larger husks can found at Hispanic markets. Look for generic husks rather than branded ones, if possible. Depending on the size of the husk, you may need to adjust the amount of masa and filling you use; you may be a little unsure with the first few tamales, but you will quickly get the hang of it. Should a husk have a crack or a tear, double-wrap the tamales to keep the filling from coming out.

You can tear a few long strips of corn husks and tie them around tamales for decoration or to indicate a different kind of filling.

◼️ The steamed tamales can be well wrapped and refrigerated for up to 4 days; or frozen for up to 3 months. To reheat: Steam refrigerated tamales for about 20 minutes and frozen ones for about 45 minutes.

◼️ Adding a coin to the bottom of your steaming pot or tamalera is a good way to make sure you don't simmer away all the steaming liquid. If you hear a metallic rattling sound, add more water, carefully pouring it between the tamales, and continue steaming as instructed in the recipe.

◼️ It's important to have a delicious filling that can stand on its own. You will probably have leftover filling, which you can tuck into a warm corn tortilla and eat as a taco, torta or quesadilla, or serve alongside rice and beans.

Pati Jinich squeezes a tamal to make sure the filling is evenly distributed. (For The Washington Post/Scott Suchman) THE RECIPES

These tamales, with a filling of roasted tomato, chicken and poblanos, also go by the name of tamales tapatios, and come from the state of Jalisco in central Mexico — home of many symbols of Mexican cuisine and culture, such as tequila and mariachis. (Anything that comes from this state gets the nickname of Tapatio.) And though delicious dishes from Jalisco, such as birria or pozole rojo, have become part of the American food landscape, this style of tamales has remained a hidden gem. The filling is satisfying and flavorful, with a roasted tomato sauce that packs a briny punch with the addition of capers, olives and heat from the poblanos — all mixed with the chicken. The key to making superlative tamales is to whip the masa until it's light and fluffy, which will result in airy, delicate filling.

Tamales Tapatios (Roasted Tomato, Chicken and Poblano Tamales)

For the corn husks and masa:

30 to 36 dried long corn husks

3 ½ cups masa harina

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon fine salt

1 cup vegetable shortening, lard or unsalted butter

3 ¼ cups chicken broth, divided use

For the filling:

3 poblano peppers

1 pound ripe Roma tomatoes (4 to 5 medium) OR 1 (14.5-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes with their juices

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

½ cup chopped white onion

2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

4 whole cloves, stemmed and crushed

¼ teaspoon fine salt

½ cup chopped pimento-stuffed manzanilla olives

¼ cup drained capers, chopped

3 cups (12 to 14 ounces) shredded cooked chicken

For serving:

Salsa

Cooked beans

Mexican crema or sour cream

Soak the corn husks: In a very large bowl, soak the corn husks in very hot water for at least 10 minutes, or until soft and pliable; then pour off the water. While the corn husks are soaking, prepare the masa and filling. (You can do this well in advance; you can't oversoak the husks.)

Make the masa: In a medium bowl, whisk together the masa harina, baking powder and salt until combined.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the shortening (or lard or butter) on high speed just to soften, about 30 seconds. Stop the mixer, add 1 tablespoon of the broth, and continue beating on high until very light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. (You may need to stop the mixer and scrape the bowl a couple of times to ensure the broth is incorporated.) Reduce the speed to low, and add a quarter each of the broth and masa harina mixture, mixing until well combined. Repeat another 3 times, stopping to scrape down the bowl to make sure all the ingredients are incorporated. (Depending on the size of your bowl, you may need to stop the mixer to add the broth and masa.) Increase the mixer speed to medium and continue mixing until the masa mixture looks fluffy and homogeneous, 6 to 8 minutes. To test if it is ready, drop about ½ teaspoon of it into a cup of ice water. If it floats, it is ready. If it sinks, beat for another 3 to 4 minutes to aerate further; set aside on the counter.

Make the filling: Position a rack about 6 inches away from the broiling element and heat the broiler. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with foil and place the poblanos and tomatoes, if using fresh, on it. Broil for 8 to 10 minutes, flipping a couple times in between, until charred, soft and wrinkled.

Remove from the oven and transfer the poblanos to a large bowl, cover with a plate and let them steam for at least 10 minutes and up to 2 hours. Peel and discard the skin. Next, cut a slit down the side of each poblano and remove the seeds and stems before cutting into strips of about 1-inch long ¼-inch wide; set aside.

If you've broiled fresh tomatoes, chop them into ½-inch pieces. If using canned tomatoes, chop, if needed.

In a large skillet over medium, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the tomatoes, cumin, cloves and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture has thickened but is still saucy, about 3 minutes. Add the poblanos, olives, capers and chicken, and mix to combine. Cook until the flavors come together, 3 to 5 minutes. The filling mixture should remain slightly saucy. Remove from the heat and set aside; you should have about 6 cups.

Assemble the tamales: Working with one husk at a time, lay it out with the tapered end pointing toward you. Portion about ¼ cup of the masa onto the husk and, using a spoon or offset spatula, spread it into a roughly 3-by-5-inch rectangle, about ¼-inch thick, leaving a border of at least ½ inch on the sides and at least 1 inch on the bottom. (It's OK if your "rectangle" isn't exact.) Place about 2 tablespoons of the filling in the middle of the masa. (If you're working with narrower husks, use a little less masa and filling; if your husk is wider, use a little more of each.)

Pick up the two long sides of the husk, bring them together and gently shimmy them so that the masa encloses the filling — the dampness of the husk should help with this process. Fold the long sides of the husk together to one side and then wrap them both around the tamal in the same direction. Fold up the bottom section of the husk, and holding the folded bottom with one hand, firmly but gently squeeze the tamal and the filling inside it up and down the husk, so the filling is evenly distributed, but leaving a couple of inches on top unfilled. This will form a closed bottom while the top will be left open. Place the tamales vertically in a container, open side up, and repeat with the remaining masa and filling, periodically stirring the filling to redistribute the juices. If your workspace gets too wet, wipe it between the fillings.

Steam the tamales: Fill a large pot or tamalera with a few inches of water, add a coin to the bottom, and insert the steamer basket (it's OK if the bottom is touching the water but it should not be submerged). Line the bottom of the basket with a few soaked husks, set the pot over medium heat and bring the water to a simmer. Carefully place the prepared tamales as vertically as you can into the steamer with the open ends facing up. If there is space left in the steamer, tuck in more husks, so the tamales will be snug and stay upright. Cover the tamales with a layer of the soaked husks, cover the pot with a lid and let the tamales steam for 1 hour. (If the husks are too tall for the pot, you can trim them with kitchen shears and then cover the pot. If the lid won't close snugly, you can also flip the lid upside-down and place something heavy, such as a cast-iron skillet, on top.)

Turn off the heat and let the tamales rest in the steamer for 15 minutes. This will allow the masa to settle so the tamales will cleanly release from the husk. To test the tamales for doneness, unwrap one and see if it releases easily. If the masa sticks to the husk, return the steamer to medium heat, cover and check on the tamales at 5-minute increments. The finished tamales should stay warm for about 2 hours in the covered steamer.

Divide the tamales among plates and serve with the salsa, beans and/or crema or sour cream on the side.

Makes 12 to 15 servings (makes 24 to 30 tamales).

Pati Jinich prepares the tamales for steaming. (For The Washington Post/Scott Suchman) Mushroom tamales have been a longtime staple in central and southern Mexico, but these days, as more people look for plant-based recipes, they have risen in popularity. While you can make these tamales with white button mushrooms and/or baby bellas, feel free to play around with the other types. Here, the mushrooms are first cooked in a bit of butter until lightly browned, then finished off in a street-style salsa that combines tart tomatillos with sweet tomatoes, and fresh jalapeno with the smoky dried chile de arbol. The key to making superlative tamales is to whip the masa until it's light and fluffy, which will result in airy, delicate filling.

Street-Style Mushroom Tamales

For the corn husks and masa:

30 to 36 dried long corn husks

3 ½ cups masa harina

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon fine salt

1 cup vegetable shortening, lard or unsalted butter

3 ¼ cups vegetable or chicken broth

For the filling:

1 pound ripe Roma tomatoes (4 to 5 medium)

4 ounces tomatillos (1 to 2), husked and rinsed

1 fresh jalapeno pepper, stemmed, or more to taste

1 clove garlic

1 chile de arbol, stemmed, or more to taste

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped white onion

¾ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems

¾ teaspoon fine salt, divided use

2 tablespoons unsalted butter (may substitute vegan butter, such as Miyoko's)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 pounds fresh mushrooms, such as baby bella, button or any of your choice, stemmed and thinly sliced

For serving:

Salsa

Cooked beans

Mexican crema or sour cream

Soak the corn husks: In a very large bowl, soak the corn husks in very hot water for at least 10 minutes, or until soft and pliable; then pour off the water. While the corn husks are soaking, prepare the masa and filling. (You can do this well in advance; you can't oversoak the husks.)

Make the masa: In a medium bowl, whisk together the masa harina, baking powder and salt until combined.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the shortening (or lard or butter) on high speed just to soften, about 30 seconds. Stop the mixer, add 1 tablespoon of the broth, and continue beating on high until very light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. (You may need to stop the mixer and scrape the bowl a couple of times to ensure the broth is incorporated.) Reduce the speed to low, and add a quarter each of the broth and masa harina mixture, mixing until well combined. Repeat another 3 times, stopping to scrape down the bowl to make sure all the ingredients are incorporated. (Depending on the size of your bowl, you may need to stop the mixer to add the broth and masa.) Increase the mixer speed to medium and continue mixing until the masa mixture looks fluffy and homogeneous, 6 to 8 minutes. To test if it is ready, drop about ½ teaspoon of it into a cup of ice water. If it floats, it is ready. If it sinks, beat for another 3 to 4 minutes to aerate further; set aside on the counter.

Make the filling: In a medium saucepan, combine the tomatoes, tomatillos, jalapeno and garlic. Cover with water, set the pan over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer. Cook, maintaining a simmer and adjusting the heat as needed, until the tomatoes and tomatillos are mushy and the jalapenos soften and their color becomes more muted, 10 to 12 minutes.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to a blender. Add the chile de arbol, onion, cilantro and ½ teaspoon of salt, and process until smooth.

Set a 12-inch or larger skillet or saucepan over high heat. (If you don't have a large cooking vessel, you might need to work in batches.) Add the butter and oil, and once the butter melts and is bubbling, add the mushrooms and the remaining ¼ teaspoon of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms release their liquid and then start to brown, 7 to 8 minutes. Once the pan is almost dry, reduce the heat to medium and add the tomato-tomatillo sauce, stir to incorporate and cook until the sauce thickens slightly, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside; you should have about 4 cups.

Assemble the tamales: Working with one husk at a time, lay it out with the tapered end pointing toward you. Portion about ¼ cup of the masa onto the husk and, using a spoon or offset spatula, spread it into a roughly 3-by-5-inch rectangle, about ¼-inch thick, leaving a border of at least ½ inch on the sides and at least 1 inch on the bottom. (It's OK if your "rectangle" isn't exact.) Place about 2 tablespoons of the filling in the middle of the masa. (If you're working with narrower husks, use a little less masa and filling; if your husk is wider, use a little more of each.)

Pick up the two long sides of the husk, bring them together and gently shimmy them so that the masa encloses the filling - the dampness of the husk should help with this process. Fold the long sides of the husk together to one side and then wrap them both around the tamal in the same direction. Fold up the bottom section of the husk and, holding the folded bottom with one hand, firmly but gently squeeze the tamal and the filling inside it up and down the husk, so the filling is evenly distributed, but leaving a couple of inches on top unfilled. This will form a closed bottom while the top will be left open. Place the tamales vertically in a container, open side up, and repeat with the remaining masa and filling, periodically stirring the filling to redistribute the juices. If your workspace gets too wet, wipe it between the fillings.

Steam the tamales: Fill a large pot or tamalera with a few inches of water, add a coin to the bottom, and insert the steamer basket (it's okay if the bottom is touching the water but it should not be submerged). Line the bottom of the basket with a few soaked husks, set the pot over medium heat and bring the water to a simmer. Carefully place the prepared tamales as vertically as you can into the steamer with the open ends facing up. If there is space left in the steamer, tuck in more husks, so the tamales will be snug and stay upright. Cover the tamales with a layer of the soaked husks, cover the pot with a lid and let the tamales steam for 1 hour. (If the husks are too tall for the pot, you can trim them with kitchen shears and then cover the pot. If the lid won't close snugly, you can also flip the lid upside-down and place something heavy, such as a cast-iron skillet, on top.)

Turn off the heat and let the tamales rest in the steamer for 15 minutes. This will allow the masa to settle so the tamales will cleanly release from the husk. To test the tamales for doneness, unwrap one and see if it releases easily. If the masa sticks to the husk, return the steamer to medium heat, cover and re-check on the tamales at 5-minute increments. The finished tamales should stay warm for about 2 hours in the covered steamer.

Divide the tamales among plates and serve with the salsa, beans and/or crema or sour cream on the side.

Makes 12 to 15 servings (makes 24 to 30 tamales).

Recipes from Pati Jinich