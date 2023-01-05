The Bale family has done a lot of good for the state, which is what good families do. So we'll just have to chalk this one up as . . . simply an ill-advised plan.

Over many decades in Little Rock, folks have been able to do a lot of business with the Bale family. There are a lot of Chevys on the streets today because of the deals at the car dealership. (Check out the new Silverados!)

But it seems like the idea to rezone a few acres down from River Mountain Park for a new car lot has drawn opposition.

About 16,500 signatures' worth.

That's 16,500 people who've taken the time to sign an online petition against the proposal before the city. The rezoning application was scheduled to go before the Little Rock Planning Commission last month, but it's been deferred to mid-April.

According to the paper, before the project to build a new Bale Chevrolet dealership near Arkansas 10 and I-430 can get underway, the planning commission and the city board of directors must approve. And with 16,500 people (many of them voters) lined up "agin," prospects seem dim.

City Director Capi Peck told the paper that none of her colleagues on the city board had expressed support for rezoning the land, and she told the developers that. Apparently, she told them the project was "possibly the most controversial development I've heard of, definitely in my tenure on the board in six years, and maybe ever, with the exception of the Costco that was once proposed just east of this development."

Why?

A drive out that way will answer the question: Folks don't want to see a car dealership along that stretch of still-scenic Arkansas 10. Or at least 16,500 folks don't want it.

The Walton Heights-Candlewood Homeowners Association opposes this particular development. The state has recently spent $81 million alleviating traffic in this (highly traveled) corner of Arkansas 10 west of I-430. And any more additional traffic pressure there would probably bring even more government expenditures--and orange cones--to mitigate the impact. Let's not.

The city should quickly vote down this rezoning idea. So that Bale can find a more suitable location.

And can get back to selling those Silverados.