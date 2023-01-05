30-year mortgage reaches 6-week high

U.S. mortgage rates climbed to a six-week high as 2022 drew to a close, resulting in a sharp decline in home-purchase applications.

The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 6.58% last week, from 6.42% the prior week, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data released Wednesday.

The group's index of mortgage applications for home purchases slid 12% last week to the lowest level since the start of 2015. Although seasonally adjusted, the data is nonetheless volatile around the holidays.