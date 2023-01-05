A just world

What is justice?

We define it by describing it: fair, just, morally right, reasonable. Most of us, children included, know fair play when we see it, and we know when it's missing. Even Shep and Fido recognize injustice if you give one puppy a treat and not the other.

There's more than one kind of justice, but we think first about the legal system. Many court cases are civil procedures--mortgage foreclosures, personal injury, probate, contract disputes--but millions of criminal cases are filed each year in state courts. About one in three of us is arrested by age 23. Our country holds the world's record for the number of people incarcerated. Prisons are now an "industry."

Retributive justice is about punishing wrongdoers--prison, parole, community service, executions. The punishment is supposed to fit the crime. Historical punishments have included banishment, burning at the stake, public hanging, flogging, with many practices that today we consider torture and which the Constitution expressly forbids in the Eighth Amendment: "Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted."

"Cruel" or not, for over a century we've known that solitary confinement drives people mad, yet prisons continue to use it.

Christian leaders such as the World Council of Churches and the Roman Catholic Church through a succession of popes have actively campaigned for the abolition of the death penalty. Christian arguments against the death penalty include these: It does not respect the right to life; it is not an effective deterrent; it is based on fallible and discriminatory legal systems; and it does not allow the guilty person to repent.

Despite pride about being majority-Christian, the United States is virtually the only Western nation that retains capital punishment (in 24 states, including Arkansas). We've allied ourselves with China, North Korea, Iran, and Muslim-majority nations in the Mideast and eastern Africa. But compared to nations similar to ours, the death penalty is certainly "unusual punishment."

An alternative philosophy, utilitarian justice, focuses on protecting the community and rehabilitating the offender. We don't hear much about rehabilitation here and now, although--or because--many of the incarcerated are mentally ill or addicted. Some taxpayers or corporate owners of for-profit prisons may believe it costs too much to reclaim people instead of warehousing them. Some political representatives appear uninterested in diversion (alternatives to arrest and incarceration); paradoxically, they are ready to pay millions for larger warehouses--jails and prisons--whatever the voters say.

Yet a third perspective, restorative justice, tries to repair the harm that crime inflicts on people, relationships, and communities. It gives those directly affected by the crime, both victims and offenders, the opportunity to determine what that repair will look like.

Procedural justice asks whether the system's actual operation is fair and unbiased. For instance, how do you define "excessive" whenever bail, fines, and fees are imposed on low-income people? Also, four of five criminal defendants can't afford a lawyer, and a Supreme Court decision promises them a public defender. But there's a severe shortage of public defenders. What now?

A major area of concern is plea bargaining. Trying to get ahead of the millions of new cases filed each year, prosecutors pressure defendants to accept bad deals. They use dubious techniques such as pretrial detainment and hiding favorable evidence during negotiations; there's a general lack of oversight and transparency. Plea bargains like these can't be called due process.

Some kinds of justice are not about crime or courts at all. Social justice is the idea that every member of society deserves equal economic, political, and social opportunities and privileges, regardless of their race, gender, national origin, or religion. Women and racial minorities continue to struggle for their place in the sun.

How did it happen that fewer than a third of the world's people own any land? Distributive justice is about how the world's benefits and burdens are apportioned. The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy points out that almost every decision of government affects this distribution somehow. The principles we apply may be egalitarian, utilitarian, libertarian, or something else.

Environmental justice treats people fairly with regard to environmental burdens and benefits, not only within one society but also globally and across generations. For instance: Is it fair to site throughways or sewage plants in poorer neighborhoods but never near the manicured lawns of Maple Meadows? At the recent COP27 conference, nations finally agreed to establish a fund to help poor countries cope with climate disasters mainly caused by greenhouse gases from wealthy nations. Is it wise to just to use up resources rapidly and trash the planet for grandchildren to repair--if they can?

Zechariah 7:9 says "Administer true justice, show mercy and compassion to one another." That applies to every kind of justice.

Coralie Koonce is a writer living in Fayetteville, and the author of "Little Handbook of Arguments."