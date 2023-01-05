Arkadelphia’s Whitten fulfills dream, commits to Hogs

Arkadelphia’s Donovan Whitten said his November preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas was a dream come true, and on Thursday he committed to be a Razorback.

Whitten, 6-3, 220-pounds, chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Arkansas Tech, Ouachita Baptist, Henderson State, Southern Arkansas and Arkansas Baptist.

“I grew up in Arkansas and I know what it means to get the opportunity to be a Razorback,” Whitten said. “Most of us have dreamed about it since we started playing ball as kids. I'm grateful to Coach (Sam) Pittman and the other coaches for believing in me and asking me to be a part of the program.”

He played quarterback for the Badgers but will be a linebacker in Fayetteville.

Whitten earned All State honors after completing 183 of 291 passes for 2,793 yards and 44 touchdowns against 3 interceptions this season. He also rushed 95 times for 483 yards and 6 touchdowns while leading the Badgers to the Class 4A state title game.

As a junior, he completed 211 of 326 passes for 3,605 yards and 43 touchdowns, and rushed 115 times for 682 yards and 6 touchdowns.

He was also a baseball standout and made it to the state wrestling semifinals in the 220-pound division last year in his first try in the sport.

Whitten spoke to Pittman and Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Travis Williams earlier this week.

“I've been really impressed with the culture Coach Pittman has created in Fayetteville,” Whitten said. “I want to be a part of that and do everything I can to help the team. I'm really excited about becoming a Razorback and the future of the program.”











