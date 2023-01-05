Arkansas lawmakers stand by McCarthy in contested speaker race

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas' elected members to the U.S. House of Representatives continued Wednesday to support Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's bid to be House speaker as the party struggles to unite behind a nominee.

Lawmakers have voted six times -- including three times Wednesday -- on the chamber's next leader, with a majority of Republicans backing McCarthy of California. A conservative minority have made protest votes against McCarthy, who needs 218 members to win the nomination. Florida's Byron Donalds received 20 votes on Wednesday.

Democrats have unified behind Hakeem Jeffries of New York with no signs of wavering.

The deadlock has halted other business for the new House, including swearing in members and finalizing committees. It also prevents House Republicans from tackling legislative goals, including desired oversight of the Biden administration.

"We're losing time now to do the things that the American people entrusted us to do by giving us the majority," Hot Springs Republican Bruce Westerman told reporters Wednesday. "We've got to get a speaker seated, and then we've got to address all of these issues, but all of that is being delayed."

Westerman -- the incoming chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee -- and French Hill of Little Rock have been part of McCarthy's team working on securing support for the Californian. McCarthy has made various concessions in hopes of getting conservative opponents to support him, including rule changes, budget promises and committee assignments.

"In my view, I think by continuing that dialogue around those three topic areas, he can begin to pick up some votes from that 20, and that would help shift the momentum," Hill said. "Don't forget, there's 200 members-plus that want Kevin McCarthy as speaker, and they're just as passionate about him being the speaker as some of those 20 are in another choice or more reforms."

Signs of the impending debacle have been evident since the November midterm elections. Rogers Republican Steve Womack cited the speaker debate as one reason for supporting the $1.7 trillion spending measure at the end of the last Congress; Womack was one of nine House Republicans who voted for the legislation.

Rick Crawford of Jonesboro spoke to several holdouts in hopes of changing their minds, albeit with no success.

"As individuals, they're not bad people. I think there may be a lot of misplaced hostility here," he said Wednesday afternoon. "There's certainly no reason to target Kevin McCarthy."

Womack reached out to Republicans Matt Gaetz of Florida and Chip Roy of Texas to understand their opposition to McCarthy. Womack told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette he wants to use his seniority in the House to come up with ideas for ending the impasse.

"I haven't been successful in doing that," Womack said. "I'm doing all I can."

The stalemate has delayed plans for Republicans to take up multiple proposals in the party's "Commitment to America" legislative plan, including resolutions addressing security at the southern border and $80 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act for new hires and improvements within the IRS. These proposals face unlikely chances of success in the Senate given that chamber's Democrat majority.

"I'm technically not a member of Congress right now. I'm a member-elect. I haven't been sworn in as a member of the new Congress," Westerman said.

McCarthy shared confidence Wednesday afternoon he would receive enough votes to be speaker, but his support did not grow. Indiana Republican Victoria Spartz voted present after previously backing McCarthy.

This Congress' House speakership election marks the first time since 1923 it has taken multiple ballots to pick a leader. The longest contested election happened from December 1855 to February 1856 when it took 133 ballots to choose Nathaniel Banks of Massachusetts as speaker.

Womack stated there is a "significant majority" of congressmen-elect who will only support McCarthy, adding Republican factions are ready to drag out the vote.

"I've never been only Kevin," he said.

"I think he's earned the right to be our speaker, hence my vote. But if there is a nomination of someone else who I believe has the ability to lead, the ability to garner the support necessary to win over a majority of the voters, then I'll take a serious look at that."

Womack noted that Donalds and the other protest nominees are not people he believes can lead the chamber.

"Who is that person that can garner the votes to win the speakership and effectively govern?" the Rogers legislator asked. "That is still to be determined."

When asked how long he believes it will take for the House to move forward, Crawford responded, "As long as it takes."

"We're missing out on the opportunity to do important work for the people," he added.

Republicans will take control of the House with 222 seats, a nine-seat advantage over the Democratic majority. Hill said once the House has a speaker, Republican committee chairs will move in "rapid form" on the party's legislative agenda.

"Just as Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi faced many challenges in making sure she could hold her conference together on key bills, I think that will be a continued challenge in this upcoming 118th Congress because of the narrow majority."

In his forecast of the new Congress, Westerman mentioned Republicans are "more independent thinkers" than their Democrat colleagues, an approach that can foster discussion but hinder opportunities for success.

"This is the easy part," he said with a chuckle. "Wait until we put a bill on the floor and we have to have 218 votes."