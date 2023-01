Little Rock, circa 1920: Amendment 10 to the Arkansas Constitution was intended to drive "Boodlers" from the state Capitol. The term referred to politicians who accepted graft for votes. Efforts started in 1910 to pass the amendment, which was delayed by legal challenges until voters approved it in 1920. Even then it didn't become effective until 1925, after a favorable state Supreme Court ruling.

