Arkansas State men at South Alabama

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Mitchell Center, Mobile, Ala.

RECORDS ASU 9-6, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference; South Alabama 6-8, 0-2

SERIES South Alabama leads 13-12

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;12.7;3.4

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;11.3;9.5

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;8.7;3.9

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;7.7;2.9

F Julian Lual, 6-6, So.;5.2;3.2

COACH Mike Balado (78-86 in sixth season at ASU and overall)

South Alabama

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Greg Parham II, 6-4, Sr.;11.4;2.7

C Kevin Samuel, 7-0, Sr.;10.9;9.3

G Tyrell Jones, 6-2, Jr.;8.8;3.1

G Owen White, 6-6, Sr.;8.2;3.7

F Judah Brown, 6-6, Jr.;4.9;2.0

COACH Richie Riley (81-59 in fifth season at South Alabama, 116-87 in seventh season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;South Ala.

68.5;Points for;69.6

65.1;Points against;67.8

+3.0;Rebound margin;-5.4

+0.9;Turnover margin;+1.9

46.3;FG pct.;44.8

34.0;3-pt. pct.;31.6

65.3;FT pct.;66.7

CHALK TALK South Alabama routed ASU 70-51 during these teams' only meeting last season in Jonesboro. ... Caleb Fields and Avery Felts are the only Red Wolves averaging more than 30 minutes per game. ... This game features two of the Sun Belt's top four rebounders in Kevin Samuel (9.3 rpg) and Omar El-Sheikh (9.1) ... South Alabama leads the nation in steal percentage at 6.5%.

-- Mitchell Gladstone