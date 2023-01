Arkansas State women vs. Troy

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 5-8, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference; Troy 6-7, 1-1

SERIES Troy leads 13-12

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;13.7;5.7

G Keya Patton, 5-7, Sr.;10.3;4.9

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;8.5;8.8

G Leilani Augmon, 5-11, So.;8.0;5.2

F Kiayra Ellis, 6-0, So.;5.6;4.5

COACH Destinee Rogers (13-18 in second season at ASU and overall)

Troy

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Nia Daniel, 5-10, Jr.;14.5;4.3

F Tai'Sheka Porchia, 6-1, Jr.;12.5;6.5

G Jashanti Simmons, 5-8, So.;5.2;4.1

G Sharonica Hartsfield, 5-5, So.;4.1;3.3

F Janeen Camp, 6-5, Sr.;3.5;5.8

COACH Chanda Rigby (198-125 in 11th season at Troy, 426-223 in 19th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Troy

71.2;Points for;81.2

73.1;Points against;78.8

-0.7;Rebound margin;+7.7

+1.3;Turnover margin;+4.0

40.0;FG pct.;37.2

29.1;3-pt. pct.;28.4

67.9;FT pct.;66.0

CHALK TALK Troy has won 10 straight games against ASU. The Red Wolves' last victory in the series came on Feb. 6, 2016, in Jonesboro. ... The Trojans' second-leading scorer, Tai'Sheka Porchia, is a native of Camden and played at Camden Fairview. ... Izzy Higginbottom, ASU's leading scorer, did not play in either game last weekend. ... Troy has made three trips to the NCAA tournament under Coach Chanda Rigby.

-- Mitchell Gladstone