Arkansas wrecks kill three people

Three people died and four more were injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Monday and Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Carlos Tino, 23, was killed around 2:30 a.m. Monday when the 2011 Dodge Caravan he was a passenger in crossed the center line of U.S. 82 in Chicot County and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado head-on, according to a report.

Tino's city of residence was not known, the report says.

Eliceo Perez, 35, of Atlanta, the driver of the Caravan, was hurt in the collision, as was Eduardo Artega-Garcia, 47, of Portland, who was driving the Silverado, the report says.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was wet at the time.

Walter Rivers, 67, of Texarkana, died in a single-vehicle wreck at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday when the Ford F-250 he was a passenger in lost control on Arkansas 355 near Saratoga and rolled over, according to a report.

Another passenger, Sam Sims, 63, of Texarkana, was injured, the report says.

Jesus Salazar-Hernandez, 50, of Toppenish, Wash., died just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when the 2020 International van he was driving veered out of its lane and struck a 2005 Freightliner driving beside him on Interstate 30 in rural Clark County, according to a report.

The tractor-trailer truck stopped in the median while the van traveled down an embankment before coming to a halt. An unnamed minor that was a passenger in the van was hurt in the collision, the report says.

State troopers investigating Tuesday's crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry.