Arrest made in 2017 shooting death of LR teen

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man in the 2017 shooting death of a 19-year-old, according to a tweet from police.

Nearly six years after a March 6, 2017, shooting at the intersection of John Barrow Road and West 32nd Street that left Deontre Rhodes fatally wounded, police arrested Rodney Franklin, 33, of Little Rock on a charge of first-degree murder.

Rhodes died two days after the shooting at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, police said at the time.

Franklin was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday night with no bail listed, according to the jail's online inmate roster.

Court records show that Franklin pleaded guilty to a felony theft-by-receiving charge in September 2010, for which he was sentenced to three years of probation. In July 2011, he was again charged with felony theft by receiving and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

In October 2012, Franklin pleaded guilty to charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, two drug possession charges, and a drug paraphernalia possession charge, all felonies. Court records list the violation date as Oct. 25, 2011, seven days after he pleaded guilty in his second theft-by-receiving trial.

For the multiple felonies, Franklin was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years suspended. It was unclear from court records how much of that time he served.

In October 2021, Franklin pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons and was sentenced to four years' probation.

Rhodes' shooting drew public attention at the time because a bystander streamed video of the crime scene, including graphic footage of the mortally wounded teenager, to Facebook. That video had accumulated more than 2 million views before the end of March 2017.