Art league reception, demonstration on tap

The Pine Bluff Art League's January events will include an oil painting demonstration as well as a reception for an artist featured in an exhibition.

Art League Meeting with Artist Greta Kresse -- Jan. 8

PBAL will host an oil-painting demonstration with artist and designer Greta Kresse. The league invites the public to attend from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

Kresse is a plein air painter who works with oil paint on board and watercolor. She likes to make colorful narrative figurative paintings. Her work focuses on intimate interiors showing the beauty of daily life. For more on Kresse, visit gretakresse.com/.

Members are encouraged to bring art to be judged by their peers. Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank will display the winning work until the following meeting. Members will then vote on new work, according to a news release.

Artist Exhibition featuring Margie Spharler – Jan. 12

Pine Bluff Art League member Margie Spharler will be a featured solo artist at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center starting with an open reception from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 12. The league will supply refreshments and invites the public to attend.

Spharler's primary medium is oil. Recently she has taken an interest in craft painting on leaves and wood, with her work's title "Redeemed Wood" reflecting material she salvaged from a fire. The community can find her work in an art booth at The Quilted Barn Vintage Market, 8885 U.S. 79 South, Pine Bluff.

She is a 1949 graduate of Watson Chapel High School, and during her time there used her artistic talent for the "Wildcat Scratch" school newspaper.

In 1975, Spharler moved to Pine Bluff where she heard about the PBAL, then located at the Little Firehouse on Laurel Street, and attended its meetings. She also went to artist Carolyn Jaylin's studio at Sheridan to aid her artistic studies. Later she met another art group in Alexander. Afterward, with a push from her children, she opened an art school. Spharler primarily teaches one-on-one sessions with her students.

Spharler is a mother of two daughters and one son and was the wife of the late Erby Spharler, who ministered music in Southern Baptist churches.

PBAL

PBAL yearly membership dues are $40 until March 15. Afterward, membership is $45. Artists can mail a check to Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Members may have their work shown at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas during the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition. Details: pbal.org or PBAL member Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.