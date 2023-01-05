Best and worst from 42 college bowls

CHICAGO -- The college football postseason is down to one game, with Monday's Dawgs-versus-Frogs championship matchup between Georgia and TCU the only one remaining.

Here's what we learned after the 42 bowl games.

• The semifinals made Saturday the greatest day in College Football Playoff history.

If you weren't a fan of Ohio State or Michigan, it was the most fun ever watching college football. But the playoff games shouldn't be on New Year's Eve, when everyone's attention is focused elsewhere.

• If Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren leaves to become Chicago Bears president, Saturday was a fitting farewell.

The conference's two legendary programs could have staged a rematch in the championship game, only to fold in the semifinals. At least Big Ten fans can stop complaining about an SEC bias in the rankings.

• The Hypnotoad is a real thing.

TCU's nickname is the Horned Frogs. But the school has adopted the Hypnotoad, a cartoon figure from "Futurama," as its unofficial mascot. Watching a psychedelic cartoon frog is a fitting way to end a wacky college football season.

• J.J. McCarthy answers to no one.

After losing to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, the Michigan quarterback, made a brief statement in the postgame news conference, then got up and walked out. This kind of attitude is why many college football fans root against Michigan. Accountability matters.

• Jim Harbaugh out-Harbaughed himself.

Calling a trick play on fourth-and-goal on the opening drive of the semifinal was ludicrous. Naturally, it didn't work. "Put it on me," Harbaugh said afterward. No need to make such a request, Coach. Twitter was way ahead of you.

• Bowl games in baseball stadiums should fade away.

It may have been cool the first time a bowl game was staged at Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium. Now it's old hat and no one cares to see it. At least there's no Wintrust Wrigley Field Bowl ... yet.

• C.J. Stroud is the best player in the nation.

The Ohio State quarterback showed everyone what he's made of in a heartbreaking loss to Georgia. It was one of the most impressive CFP performances ever and should seal Stroud's status as the top QB in the NFL Draft.

• A .500 team shouldn't get a bowl invitation.

There's no reason a mediocre 6-6 team deserves to play in a bowl game. If you can't even muster a winning season, stay home and try again next year.

• There's always a rainbow at the Sun Bowl.

I'd like to see a college student write a thesis on why this always seems to happen during the annual game in El Paso, Texas.

• Too many star players are sitting out bowl games for the draft.

If you're afraid of getting injured and hurting your NFL Draft status, perhaps you should just sit out the entire season and avoid the risk entirely. No prominent players sit out the playoff games, and it's the same risk.

• Not every coach had a great season.

After Notre Dame's win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, an ESPN announcer informed us what a great job first-year Irish coach Marcus Freeman did. This lauding of every college football coach is unnecessary. The Irish, who recruit more talent than almost any other program on name alone, lost at home to Marshall and a 3-9 Stanford team. Freeman may turn out to be a very good coach, but four losses does not translate to a great season at Notre Dame.

• Just when you thought you had seen it all, Tulane said, "Hold my Hurricane."

The Green Wave trailed USC 45-30 with 4:30 left in Monday's Cotton Bowl when they scored a touchdown in two plays, got a safety and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 12-play, 66-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with 9 seconds left. The pass was called incomplete but reversed on video review. Of the many last-minute comebacks, including Pitt over UCLA in the Sun Bowl, Tulane's miracle may have been the best of all.

• The next generation of NFL quarterbacks looks amazing.

Stroud (348 yards, four touchdowns in the Peach Bowl), Alabama's Bryce Young (321 yards, five touchdowns in the Sugar Bowl) and USC's Caleb Williams (462 yards, five touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl) all looked ready for their NFL closeups.

• Mike Leach tributes ruled the bowl season.

It was a shame Illinois' return to bowl season ended with a loss to Mississippi State in Monday's Gator Bowl, but it seemed like karma was on the side of the Bulldogs, who wore pirate decals on their helmets in tribute to their late coach, Mike Leach. All of the tributes to Leach during bowl season were special, including Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz wearing a T-shirt with the coach's image during the Gasparilla Bowl.