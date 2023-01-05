‘Buster’ of eatery chain dead at 72

DALLAS -- James "Buster" Corley, a co-founder of the restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster's, has died. He was 72.

Corley died Monday in a Dallas hospital after police were called to his home near White Rock Lake, according to his family and police. Dave & Buster's announced Corley's death in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, but its cause and manner were still being reviewed by local authorities.

Dave Corriveau and Corley, who founded the company in 1982, were popular restaurateurs in Little Rock. Corley managed a TGI Friday's restaurant, then opened his own Buster's restaurant and fern bar in Little Rock's Union Station. Corriveau, who is from Little Rock, owned Slick Willy's World of Entertainment next door to Buster's. They became friends and decided to take their idea for a super-sized entertainment restaurant to the larger market of Dallas.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call at Corley's home in east Dallas Monday and found a man with "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" who was taken to the hospital and later died.

The Dallas Police Department declined to name the victim in the shooting, citing a policy against identifying people who may have died by suicide. Officers are continuing to investigate the death.

Corley's daughter, Kate Corley, confirmed his death to WFAA-TV but asked for privacy for her family. She told the broadcaster that Corley recently suffered a stroke that "caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain."

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately respond to questions about Corley's death Wednesday. The office told the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday evening that his death is still being examined.

Corriveau died in 2015 at the age of 63.