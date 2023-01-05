Sections
Central Arkansas men vs. Eastern Kentucky

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:08 a.m.

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 5-10, 0-2; Eastern Kentucky 8-7, 1-1

SERIES Central Arkansas leads 2-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;8.8;5.9

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;16.0;5.1

G VJ Reeves, 6-5, Fr.;5.2;2.5

F Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, So.;4.7;3.5

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;14.0;5.9

COACH Anthony Boone (29-63 in fourth season at Central Arkansas and overall)

Eastern Kentucky

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Tayshawn Comer, 6-1, Fr.;6.7;2.5

G Cooper Robb, 6-1, Sr.;8.0;4.5

F Devontae Blanton, 6-6, Jr.;15.8;6.0

F Michael Morenzo, 6-7, Jr.;13.1;6.3

F Isaiah Cozart, 6-7, Sr.;7.5;6.5

COACH A.W. Hamilton (72-67 in fifth season at Eastern Kentucky, 309-89 in 11th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;EKU

73.3;Points for;81.1

80.6;Points against;74.3

+ 0.1;Rebound margin;+0.6

-2.2;Turnover margin;+3.8

41.0;FG pct.;43.4

32.0;3-pt. pct.;37.1

72.6;FT pct.;62.3

CHALK TALK UCA is on a six-game losing streak. ... The Bears swept both games of last season's home-and-home with the Colonels. ... Eastern Kentucky brings the 27th-ranked scoring offense in the nation, led by the ninth-most three-pointers attempted per game. ... UCA Coach Anthony Boone said he hopes to get forward Elias Cato and guard Collin Cooper back from injury for today's game.

-- Sam Lane

