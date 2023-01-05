Committee approves Quorum Court rules

The first Jefferson County Quorum Court committee meeting of 2023 was short but not as sweet as many would hope. That's because some justices of the peace were excluded from discussions due to their role as non-committee members.

After a brief introduction and roll call, County Judge Gerald Robinson exited the courtroom, a protocol he later said would be implemented from now on.

"Committee members, I leave it in your hands," said Robinson as he left the room.

Robinson said in a follow-up interview he felt the committee meeting, held a week before the full Quorum Court meeting, had gotten too contentious.

"It is obvious that certain Quorum Court members have a personal agenda against me," he said. "I am not going to be there for them to try to make personal attacks or circumvent the process."

Robinson said the justices of the peace are given information and the agenda for the committee meeting but then take the opportunity to make personal attacks against him in the public setting instead of doing that in his office.

"I am not going to be a part of that any longer," he said. "If they have issues, they can take it up with the committee chair."

Robinson said a proposed ordinance on the subject will set the tone for what will be expected during his new term, which just started. The county judge went on to say that his presence during the meeting is unnecessary and that committee chairs will be responsible for what takes place during the sessions.

Also, justices of the peace will only be allowed to weigh in on topics that come before the committees they are on, whereas before, any justice of the peace could make comments on any piece of legislation coming before any committee. The change was quickly put into action.

An emergency ordinance establishing and adopting procedures for the Quorum Court at all regular and special meetings for 2023 and 2024 was on the agenda for discussion for the Human Resource Committee, chaired by Danny Holcomb.

Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll asked for a point of order but was told by Holcomb he would not be recognized because he was not on the committee and could talk about it when it gets to the full Quorum Court.

The ordinance states rules of procedure to conduct the business of county government properly, and in those instances where the Procedural Guide for Arkansas County Quorum Court Meetings does not explicitly address the situation, Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised (RONR) will be the standard procedural guide for all meetings. The procedural guide is published by the Association of Arkansas Counties.

The following procedures were outlined in this ordinance:

(a) The regular monthly meetings of the Jefferson County Quorum Court shall be held on the second Monday of each month, beginning at 5:30 p.m., in the Quorum Court Room of the Jefferson County Courthouse. The committee meetings will be held the Tuesday before the second Monday at 5:30 p.m.

(b) If the regular meeting date needs to be rescheduled, the County Judge is authorized and empowered to choose another date for the Quorum Court to meet. The county judge shall notify all members of the Quorum Court not less than four days before the new meeting date.

(c) The agenda for the regularly scheduled committee meetings, Quorum Court meetings, and public hearings shall be determined by the county judge, reduced to writing, and delivered to the justices of the peace at least 48 hours in advance.

(d) A copy of the committee meeting scheduled shall be placed in the legal section of at least one newspaper at least 24 hours before the committee meetings convene. The schedule shall include the name of each committee and a brief description of each agenda item.

(e) The county judge or his designee shall be responsible for giving timely notice to the justices of the peace individually and in writing of all standing and special committees and Quorum Court meetings, if time permits. The notice shall include the name of each committee meeting, the time of the meetings, the date of the meetings, the place, and a brief description of each agenda item.

(f) The county judge shall create any new committee as he sees fit, appoint committee members to all committees and appoint all chairpersons of committees.

(g) The four standing committees for the years 2023 and 2024 are the Finance and Budget Committee; Public Safety Committee; Human Resource Committee; and Judicial Committee.

(h) All Quorum Court requests shall be channeled through the committee system.

When it came to the Rules of Decorum for the Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace Cedric Jackson asked what the reason was for some of the language in the ordinance.

Holcomb said the county attorney considered it to be appropriate. Justice of the Peace Lloyd Franklin Jr. called for a point of order but was denied because he is not on the committee.

The Rules of Decorum for the Quorum Court include:

• Members of the Quorum Court shall not use or make inappropriate, vulgar, or opprobrious words or offensive comments. Members shall maintain a civil and courteous manner and tone.

• Members of the Quorum Court shall only speak to the matter currently under consideration by the Quorum Court.

• During presentations, discussions, or debates, members of the Quorum Court shall refrain from communicating with each other, giving attention and due respect to the speaker or Quorum Court member addressing the body.

• While a member of the Quorum Court has the floor, members of the Quorum Court and members of the public shall not interrupt the speaker unless the speaker is ruled out of order.

• Justices violating any rules of decorum may be ruled out of order by the County Judge. An individual violating rules of decorum may be removed from the meeting by a majority vote of the Quorum Court or by order of the county judge.

The Rules of Decorum for the Public include:

• Each speaker will be given three minutes to speak during the public comment period.

• Each speaker will direct comments to the members of the Quorum Court and not to any individual member or another individual present unless a question is directed to them by a member of the governing body.

• Each speaker will refrain from personal attacks and foul or abusive language and will maintain a civil and courteous manner and tone.

• Members of the audience will respect the rights of others and will not create noise or other disturbances that will disrupt or disturb the meeting.

According to the ordinance, individuals violating any rules of decorum may be ruled out of order by the county judge. An individual violating the rules of decorum may be removed from the meeting by a majority vote of the Quorum Court or by order of the county judge.

The ordinance states the sergeant-at-arms is responsible for ensuring that rules of procedure and order are not violated and for keeping order at all meetings of the Quorum Court and its committees. The sergeant-at-arms may be a deputy sheriff provided by the sheriff or, if not provided by the sheriff, may be employed by the county judge to perform the functions of the position.

"Anybody who votes this out of committee to go on knows that this is out of order," said Carroll, as he was interrupted by Holcomb, who sternly informed him it was "not out of order."

"This is a committee meeting," said Holcomb to Carroll. "Once it is out of the committee meeting and it goes to the full quorum, you can talk about it at that point."

Proceeding with the committee vote, the majority ruled, with one opposed vote by Jackson.

In other county business, Franklin asked finance chair Harden if the legislative audit could be added to the agenda for discussion at the next Quorum Court meeting. Harden said that would need to be discussed with the county judge.

The full Quorum Court meeting will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Quorum Court Room at the Jefferson County Courthouse.