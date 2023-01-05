Decision due in casino license lawsuit

A Pulaski County circuit judge on Wednesday announced he's close to deciding who is entitled to the Pope County casino license -- either Legends Resort & Casino, the Arkansas company that has it, or the Gulfside Casino Partnership, the Mississippi business that wants it.

The question of who should have it is before Judge Tim Fox on an appeal by Gulfside, which is challenging the state Racing Commission's decision to award the license to Legends in November 2021 despite Gulfside's challenges to the legitimacy of Legends' application. Gulfside claims it was the only applicant to meet the state standards.

Legends, in turn, disputes Gulfside's claims, describing its arguments as relying on an "erroneous interpretation" of the state constitution, which was amended by voters in 2018 to allow casino gaming at four locations around the state.

The Racing Commission is also asking for the appeal to be dismissed, arguing Gulfside doesn't have sufficient grounds to dispute the commission's licensing decision, which means the judge doesn't have the authority to consider the appeal.

At a hearing with the parties' lawyers Wednesday, Fox said he is getting close to a ruling, stating that he wanted to consult with the sides to make sure his final order will allow for an immediate appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Fox has also granted a motion by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, which had once sought the Pope County license, to join with Gulfside in challenging the legitimacy of the Legends license. The Cherokee Nation, which also unsuccessfully sought the license, is backing Legends.