Police beat: Driver threw away weapons, police say

Driver threw away weapons, police say

Little Rock police early Wednesday arrested a man who they say tried to ditch firearms, one of them a machine gun, out the window of a vehicle during a pursuit.

Adrian Bazzelle, 20, of Killeen, Texas, was the front seat passenger in a vehicle that was fleeing from police shortly after midnight, according to an arrest report.

Officers said they saw Bazzelle throw two guns and a drum magazine out the window near 15th and Allis streets. They arrested Bazzelle near Interstate 430 and Colonel Glenn Road, between seven and eight miles from where he ditched the weapons, the report says.

One of the recovered guns was a Glock that had been modified to fire automatically, the report says.

Bazzelle faces two counts of tampering with physical evidence and one of criminal use of a prohibited weapon, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor marijuana possession.