Dumas students study historic home

The Alex Foundation hosted nearly 50 Dumas Middle School students last month during a place-based education visit at the University of Arkansas at Monticello property, Hollywood Plantation/Taylor House, in Drew County.

Architect Brent Shelor, president of the Hot Springs-based architecture firm, Nature's Angle LLC, gave students a historical overview of the 1846 Hollywood Plantation/Taylor House, including the house's architectural style and evolution, according to a news release.

Shelor said the dogtrot house is the only extant example of a 19th century two-story, log dwelling with square notching in Arkansas.

"The Taylor House is an example of vernacular architecture," Shelor said. "Vernacular describes buildings constructed by local builders using local materials and techniques. The house is a dogtrot, meaning that it consists of two log pens separated by a breezeway or 'dogtrot' and covered by a common roof."

"The Taylor House has two-story pens with an open breezeway (instead of a hallway running through the center of the house) on the lower level only. A dogtrot provided a cool, shady spot, and dogs often hung out," Shelor said.

Shelor said the name of the property was derived from the "holly trees that thrive along the bayou."

"The house changed to accommodate the needs and preferences of the people living in it," he said, noting the house's evolution.

Students were immersed in learning by sketching a 3D perspective drawing of the dogtrot house with vanishing points and parallel and vertical lines.

Later in the day, students also participated in Behind the Big House, a Preserve Arkansas program focusing on foodways' culture and history, and genealogy and archaeology.

Funded in part by the National Park Service's Lower Mississippi Delta Initiative, in partnership with the Jefferson National Parks Association, the purpose of the Alex Foundation's program was to connect classrooms and community with place-based education.

The LMDI is a comprehensive and innovative effort established by Congress through Public Law 103-433 to preserve the Delta Region's significant cultural and historic resources. Federal funding for this program is provided by the National Park Service and administered in partnership with Jefferson National Parks Association, official nonprofit partner of the LMDI Program.

The Alex Foundation is a Desha County-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that introduces students to architecture and design, including through historic architecture and culturally significant sites. Details: www.alex-foundation.org.

Angela Courtney is the founder and executive director of the Alex Foundation.