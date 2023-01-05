European inflation is down but not out

Passing the peak in European inflation is likely good news for consumers, businesses and central bankers, but it's too soon to sound the all-clear.

Reports since Friday have shown price gains easing more than expected in December from Germany to Spain after natural gas costs retreated and government aid kicked in.

Those falls, however, are masking an intensifying pressure in gauges that exclude volatile markets such as energy and food -- precisely what the European Central Bank tracks to determine how much to raise borrowing costs.

Like in the U.S., where the Federal Reserve remains hawkish despite five months of slowing inflation, that makes a shift unlikely in the European Central Bank's immediate policy plans.

President Christine Lagarde has already pledged another half-point rate increase next month. The latest European Central Bank projections show inflation won't reach the 2% target until late 2025.

Updated forecasts won't be available until March.

"Peak inflation may be behind us indeed," but "the issue is the stickiness of the underlying inflation," said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank. "Therefore, the February decision is set in stone."

After a distinctly combative tone at the European Central Bank's December meeting, economists have raised forecasts and widely expect two half-point increases.

Traders are betting on a similar outcome, though they trimmed their prediction for where rates will settle after weaker-than-anticipated inflation data from Spain. Prices in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy rose by 5.6% from a year ago in December -- down from 6.7% the previous month.

Inflation rates also declined in Portugal, Germany and France. Data for the eurozone, which welcomed Croatia as its 20th member Sunday, are due Friday. Analysts predict a second straight slowdown to 9.5%.

"Headline inflation has peaked," said Maeva Cousin, a senior eurozone economist. "The path down from here is bumpy, but decisively downward -- price gains could be near 3% in January 2024.

"Core inflation will be stickier in the near term," Cousin said. "Increased costs for manufacturers are not yet fully reflected in consumer prices and wage increases will push up services inflation. We expect this will keep the ECB hiking at least through 1Q23."

Uncertainty around inflation remains elevated. Higher wholesale energy costs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine haven't yet reached all eurozone households, with many adjustments coming at the start of the year.

Food prices are also likely to climb further, while it's unclear how relief measures in countries such as Germany, which has capped gas and electricity prices, will impact headline inflation rates.

"Inflation data at the moment are volatile," Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, said Wednesday. "The ECB is determined to bring inflation down much much more."

It's a message Lagarde has delivered herself, anticipating the focus on the main inflation figure.

"We cannot be fixated on one single number," she said, citing "good reasons to believe" inflation will pick up again in January.

"We have to look at a trend, we have to look at the inflation outlook, we have to consider what has been achieved, and certainly where we want to go," Lagarde said. "We have longer to go, and we are in for a long game."