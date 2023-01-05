Ex-lawmaker led luxurious life, ex-wife asserts

Jeremy Hutchinson, jailed for owing more than $500,000 in back child support, earned "substantial six-figure fees" and enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle even as he shirked his financial obligations to his three children, his ex-wife states in court filings on Wednesday.

The former state legislator, who's admitted to taking bribes and committing tax fraud in federal court, is scheduled for sentencing on those crimes next month and widely expected to be sentenced to prison. He resigned from the state Senate when he was indicted in August 2018.

Hutchinson, the son of a former U.S. senator and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, has been jailed about a week for contempt of court under a judge's finding that he owes his former spouse $629,898, mostly in child support arrears, under the terms of their 2011 divorce. He's been further ordered to pay her legal expenses of $51,000.

His former spouse took him to court in 2021 for neglecting his financial obligations from the divorce that ended their 12½ year marriage after he fell substantially behind in child support beginning in September 2018.

Under the terms of the contempt finding, Hutchinson, 48, can be released from jail only when he pays his former spouse most of what he owes, $524,000.

Hutchinson, who has remarried, has since declared bankruptcy, arguing that should make him eligible for immediate release without having to pay. There's been no action on his petitions for release to the divorce court and the bankruptcy judge.

Hutchinson is also appealing his incarceration to the Arkansas Supreme Court, and his ex-wife's statements are in response to that.

In Wednesday's pleading, submitted by attorneys Jocelyn Stotts and Tim Cullen, Stephanie Anne Hutchinson argues there are no grounds for the high court to intervene. She further disputes her ex-husband's claims that he's destitute, noting that while he now states he's been working as a Doordash meal-delivery driver, he never offered evidence of that job during the proceedings about his late child support.

"The evidence at the hearing did show petitioner continued to facilitate large business deals and earn substantial six-figure fees while he was failing to pay child support," she stated. "[Jeremy Hutchinson] has enough funds to continue to hire a succession of lawyers in this case and fund his criminal defense."

Hutchinson's claims that he's making partial payments on his support arrears are misleading, she further asserts, stating that he agreed to pay $10,500 monthly but paid only $300 in 2022, which is less than the fee to declare bankruptcy. He paid $2,578 in 2021, $1,792 in 2020 and $1,060 in 2019 -- payments his ex-wife describes as a "pittance."

The pleading states he was paid $92,111 in November 2019 from SWGH Ventures LLC and $155,435 in 2020 by Global Fuel Recovery LLC. He paid Notal Pools $45,150 between 2020 and 2021 while paying $2,403 in child support during that same period. He's also failed to pay for his children's health insurance and college tuition.

"The evidence in the trial court proved that substantial six-figure funds continued to flow through the petitioner's accounts. He still lives a luxurious lifestyle in his west Little Rock home where he paid to put in a new swimming pool, paid for Lasik eye surgery for himself and his wife, and gave his current wife $20,000," the filing states. "Incarceration is a proper and appropriate remedy to coerce the petitioner to pay what he owes and to sanction him for his decision to prioritize his other expenses over his obligation to support his children."