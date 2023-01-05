Farmington School District pursuing plan to offer prekindergarten program next year

FARMINGTON -- The Farmington School District is submitting an application to the Arkansas Department of Human Services to open a prekindergarten program for the 2023-24 school year, according to Jon Laffoon, superintendent of schools.

Laffoon gave School Board members an update on the plan at their Dec. 19 meeting.

A school survey showed 78 parents in the district and about 11 staff members would be interested in a pre-K program for their children.

Laffoon said the goal is to have two classes for 4-year-olds next year, and the district will apply for funding from the Arkansas Better Chance program. The school will not be able to apply for Arkansas Better Chance money until about a month before the classes open, so it's possible the district will have to operate its own program at first, Laffoon said.

"We have to get started somewhere if we're going to do it," he said. "We have to get it open."

The district most likely will have the pre-K program at the Ledbetter building because it will need bathrooms, sinks, a kitchen and food service and a playground for the children. Modifications will need to be made at the school to meet the needs of younger children, Laffoon said.

If the program grows, which Laffoon said he expects will happen, then the district would look at housing its pre-K program at a future new elementary school.

Farmington school officials have visited the pre-K program at Prairie Grove to look at the rules required for the program and the facility. The next step will be a visit from Human Services staff to look over the facilities at Ledbetter.

Amy Hill, a board member who was filling in as board president in the absence of Travis Warren, said she thought Ledbetter would be a good place for the program because of the traffic flow.

Ledbetter, the district's former intermediate school, also houses classes for Northwest Technical Institute and the district's alternative learning program.

Laffoon reported total district enrollment continues to trend upward, even though this is not typical. Enrollment was 2,691 students as of the Dec. 19 meeting, an increase of six since Oct. 1.

"I've never seen a district continue to grow after Oct. 1 like we are right now," Laffoon said. "It's a good thing. We're continuing to grow, and we're happy for that. Obviously we're going to have to keep moving on our space and planning for that."