Former Goshen employee claims discrimination in firing; new mayor denies wrongdoing, cites ‘misinformation’

GOSHEN -- A former city employee says she was fired without cause by the city's new mayor, whom she accused of creating a "hostile work environment" at City Hall.

Linda Moore, who said she began working for the city in August 2015 as recorder-treasurer and then as an office assistant, claims Mayor Russell Stroud chose her replacement "months ago" and told people in town Moore was being fired. She said it was "humiliating" to hear the news from people in the community and to constantly be asked about it.

"It was embarrassing for me to go anywhere," Moore said. "I couldn't go to the Dollar General without being asked about it. People at the post office and the gas station, they all knew about it."

Moore said she believes she was discriminated against because other city employees were asked to meet with Stroud after he was elected, but she wasn't. She asked Stroud about it and was told she was being fired as soon as he took office, she said.

Moore has spoken with an attorney and is exploring legal options, she said Wednesday.

The City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night and Moore's status with the city was discussed during a 30-minute executive session, after which the council announced it had taken no action and Stroud reaffirmed Moore had been fired.

Stroud said during the meeting he didn't feel he could trust Moore but wouldn't provide details, saying it was "based on my interactions here at City Hall."

After the executive session, the council members discussed reducing or eliminating the mayor's authority to hire and fire city employees.

Council member Jamie Van Becelaere made a motion to amend a city ordinance to give the council authority over the hiring and firing of employees. Van Becelaere also wanted to put in ordinance form requirements that any open jobs be advertised, applicants be required to submit resumes and qualifications for review by the council, and any proposed hiring or firing by the mayor be submitted in writing to the council in advance of any decision.

One other change Van Becelaere wanted was to Ordinance 166, requiring the mayor to inform the council of any hiring or firing before the decision is made. Van Becelaere said the ordinance wasn't followed when Stroud fired Moore. Council member John Vaillancourt agreed.

"Obviously, none of us were notified of a hiring or a termination," Vaillancourt said. "That would place the mayor in violation of the ordinance."

Stroud said he misinterpreted the ordinance, which includes language the City Council "desires" to be informed, but he missed the language the mayor "shall" inform the council.

Brian Hogue, city attorney, told the council the use of "shall" makes the ordinance mandatory but there's no penalty for violating the ordinance. Van Becelaere questioned Hogue about the lack of potential consequences of violating a city ordinance.

"If there are no ramifications, there's no reason to have an ordinance," Van Becelaere said.

Hogue said elected officials can be removed from office for "malfeasance" or failing to perform their duties, but any such action would be initiated by the prosecuting attorney's office. He said he'll work on an amendment to the ordinance to make it clear it's a requirement.

Hogue said he'll draft any new ordinances the council members want or prepare proposed changes to existing ordinances, but he would need to research state law regarding the hiring and firing of city employees. Hogue said he believed the council can override a mayor's decision on firing department heads by a two-thirds majority vote, but not other city employees. If the council takes on hiring and firing power, the council members may lose some legal immunity they have under state law and he needed to research those questions, Hogue said.

Hogue said he'll try to have draft ordinances for the next council meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting continued with community members defending Moore and other city employees they claimed were being mistreated. Van Becelaere said Stroud was "rude and condescending" to Lora Nanak, the city's financial manager and office manager, when she asked about her plans to be absent while her son was having surgery. Van Becelaere repeated claims Stroud was creating a hostile work environment at City Hall.

Stroud denied the accusations and said he would have cameras installed in City Hall if people wanted a record of what was happening.

"If you feel there is something hostile or inappropriate, I have no problem with cameras being installed," Stroud said. "I'm trying to be very transparent. I'm trying to keep this positive."

Several audience members suggested Stroud reverse his decision to fire Moore and try to work with her.

Former Mayor Max Poye said he never had any issues with Moore in the three years he worked with her. Poye said he's disappointed a new mayor is getting off to such a rough start so early in his term. Tuesday was the first day city offices were open since Stroud became mayor.

"I'm certainly disappointed," Poye said. "There may be nothing illegal, but it sure smells bad."

Stroud said after the meeting there was "a lot of gossip" and misinformation around town, but he has the authority to hire and fire city employees.

"It really is my decision as mayor," he said.

Stroud defeated Shawn Mayfield in the mayoral race in the Nov. 8 election by a tally of 519 (51%) to 498 (49%), according to official results from the Washington County Election Commission.

Goshen's population was 2,102 as of the 2020 census.