Freshman gives team added pop

FAYETTEVILLE -- Struggling from the three-point line against Missouri's packed-in zone, the Arkansas Razorbacks needed a zone buster on Wednesday.

Enter guard Joseph Pinion.

The freshman from Morrilton hit a pair of free throws, a put-back shot and a three-pointer in the final 8:03 of the first half as the University of Arkansas trimmed a 17-point deficit to seven points. He finished with a career-high 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 3 of 6 from three-point range, as Arkansas rallied for a 74-68 win.

Pinion, who had played more than 5 minutes only once this season, led the game with a plus-minus score of 15 in 27 minutes, meaning the Razorbacks outscored the Tigers by 15 points while he was on the floor.

The Razorbacks were 1 for 11 from three-point range before Pinion's shot from behind the arc with 31 seconds left in the first half, which cut the Arkansas deficit to 34-27.

Loud crowd

The Walton Arena faithful got loud during a second-half stretch in which the Razorbacks took their first lead of the night.

The sequence started on the Missouri end, when Joseph Pinion went to the court to snare the ball away from Tigers guard Sean East. For a moment, East almost yanked it back out of Pinion's hands, but the Arkansas guard regained control and found Anthony Black on the move. Black fed Ricky Council for a dunk to pull Arkansas within 42-41.

Moments later, Makhi Mitchell blocked a Kobe Brown shot at the rim, Council rebounded and fed Davonte Davis on the break for a reverse layup and a 43-42 Arkansas lead at 14:23.

The uproar continued moments later when Pinion buried a three-pointer in transition from Black in the right corner to make it 46-42.

FT story

For the second game in a row, the Razorbacks had an adventure at the free-throw line, hitting 16 of 23 for 69.6% after an ugly first half in which they made 5 of 10.

It helped the Hogs that Ricky Council took the majority of their foul shots in the second half. Council made 11 of 13 at the line, including 10 in a row at one point.

Arkansas made 5 of 10 free throws in a 60-57 loss at LSU last Wednesday, so the Razorbacks are 21 of 33 (63.6%) through two SEC games.

Two below

Arkansas, which improved to 1-1 in the SEC with the big comeback from a 17-point deficit, managed to not fall to 0-2 in SEC play after the previous three teams had done that under Coach Eric Musselman.

The Razorbacks were 4-6 in SEC play, en route to 4-9 and 7-11, after an 83-79 overtime loss at Missouri on Feb. 22 during Musselman's first season in 2019-20.

The following year, Arkansas was 2-4 in the league following back-to-back blowout road losses at LSU and Alabama. That was before the Hogs rattled off 11 consecutive SEC wins to finish 13-4 in league play.

Last season, Arkansas dropped its first three SEC games, 81-68 at Mississippi State, 75-74 at home to Vanderbilt and 86-81 at Texas A&M, before winning 13 of its next 15 in conference to go 13-5.

Mitchell might

The Mitchell twins combined to score the Razorbacks' first five points.

Makhi Mitchell put in a short bank shot from Jordan Walsh for the Hogs' first score at 18:42, then had a dunk from Davonte Davis 26 seconds later. He has scored Arkansas' first points in 7 of the last 8 games and 8 of the last 10.

Makhel Mitchell made 1 of 2 free throws at the 16:16 mark to pull Arkansas within 7-5.

0 for 3

The Razorbacks missed a trio of three-point shots during one possession while trailing 11-5. Anthony Black missed from the right corner and Jordan Walsh rebounded for the Hogs. Walsh misfired on a three form the left wing, Black rebounded, then missed again from the right corner. The fruitless trip came during a stretch in which the Tigers outscored Arkansas 18-3 over a span of seven minutes to take a 25-8 lead.

Poll talk

Wednesday's game was the first between ranked Arkansas and Missouri teams since Dec. 13, 1989, when the seventh-ranked Razorbacks lost 89-88 to the fourth-ranked Tigers at Barnhill Arena.

It was the 10th game Arkansas has played in 30 seasons at Walton Arena when both the Razorbacks and their opponent were ranked. Four of those matchups have come in the past three seasons, with Arkansas holding a 4-0 record in such games under fourth-year coach Eric Musselman.

Including games played at Barnhill Arena, the Razorbacks have an all-time record of 18-5 in games involving ranked teams in Fayetteville.

Double foul

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis and Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge were called for double fouls at the 18:24 mark of the second half. The play occurred on the Missouri end, as Hodge was cutting off Kobe Brown after feeding him on a pick and roll. Davis' arm was tangled up with Hodge and after the two got past the screen, Davis pushed Hodge in the chest. The officials reviewed the play and let it stand as a double-foul call.

Who's out?

Freshman Nick Smith was not in attendance for the first time this season as he was with his marketing agency in Los Angeles seeing a specialist for his knee issue.

Smith has played in five games, started four, and has been on the bench for the rest of the games, including last Wednesday's conference opener at LSU.

Smith is averaging 12.8 points per game on 38% shooting, with 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

For Missouri, guard Isiaih Mosley, who is averaging 7.9 points in 8 games, did not make the trip.

Nutt's return

Former Arkansas State Coach Dickey Nutt was back in Walton Arena as an assistant on Dennis Gates' staff. Nutt, 63, had served as a special assistant for Gates in 2019-21 at Cleveland State.

Nutt, the brother of former Arkansas football Coach Houston Nutt, had a 189-187 record in 13 seasons at Arkansas State, including an NCAA Tournament appearance after the 1998-99 season.

Milestone

Missouri's Kobe Brown became the 48th player in school history to score 1,000 points when he put in the first of two free throws at the 18:16 mark of the first half.

Brown, who turned 22 on Sunday, entered the game with 999 points in three-plus seasons, including 413 last year. He was averaging a career-best 15.6 points per game heading into the night.

Tip-ins

• The game was played on the 100th anniversary of the first home game in UA basketball history.

• Brad Stevens, the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations and former coach of the Celtics and Butler, was in attendance.

• Arkansas wingman Trevon Brazile was on the bench, with his short-cropped hair dyed blonde, for the first time since his knee ligament surgery.

• Missouri guard Ronnie DeGray exceeded his scoring average on the first possession of the game when the 6-6 forward, who is averaging 2.5 points per game, nailed a three pointer from the left wing.

Matt Jones of Whole Hog Sports contributed to this report.